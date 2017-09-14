Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement game tickets are the NBA's second most expensive

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced that Kobe Bryant will have his jersey retired in a special ceremony this upcoming season.

The franchise will retire both the number eight and number 24 jerseys that he famously donned for the Purple and Gold on December 18 against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center.

With Kobe being one of the greatest and most popular Lakers ever, tickets for this game will undoubtedly be hard to come by.

The fact that it will also feature the defending champions, who boast Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant in their line up, means it will be one of the hottest tickets in town.

With that in mind, the prices to attend that game will certainly reflect the occasion. According to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, the costs are already astronomical.

Via his Twitter account, Kennedy shared the information that the Lakers and Golden State encounter will cost an average of $988, per TickPick.

That would make it the second most expensive ticket of the season after the Warriors' Christmas Day clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers which has an average ticket price of $1092.

The ceremony is obviously a big draw but it also shows that the Lakers are on the rise once again as having the second highest average ticket price is a huge feat for a team has been faltering in recent years.

This isn't the first time Bryant has drastically altered the price of Lakers tickets, of course. For his final NBA game against the Utah Jazz in L.A., the cost of tickets skyrocketed as soon as he announced his retirement.

This is not on the same level, but it's still far more expensive than the average ticket for a regular season game.

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

But for those who do decide to fork out the huge sum to attend, it'll certainly be worth it and a night to remember.

The Staples Center will be filled with Lakers legends who will be on hand to pay homage to one of the team's greatest ever players.

Kobe played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and delivered five championships to the organisation.

Los Angeles Lakers Derek Fisher (C) and

The Black Mamba also accrued many individual accolades during his time in Los Angeles by winning an MVP, two Finals MVPs and becoming an 18-time All-Star and a member of the All-NBA First Team on 11 occasions.

Simply put, he is one of the greatest players in NBA history and arguably the closest thing we've ever seen to Michael Jordan. He will more than deserve his special night in December as Laker Nation gear up to show their appreciation to a true franchise legend.

