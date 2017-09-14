One WWE Superstar may have suffered an injury at a live event.

That Superstar is Kofi Kingston. The New Day has certainly made their impact on the WWE.The group composed of Big E, Kingston, and Xavier Woods. Although Kingston and Big E had found some success while singles competitors, they have found their niche as a tag team. The stable originally debuted on the July 21, 2014 episode of Raw, but made their official television debut as The New Day in November 2014.

During their time together, they are three-time world tag team champions within the company. They won the WWE (Raw) Tag Team Champions twice with their second reign being the longest for any Tag Team Championship in WWE history at 483 days, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice.

Make no mistake about it, they are a special group, who defends the titles under the Freebird rule, with all three members being recognized as champions.By looking back on their careers, they won their first WWE Tag Team Championship in April of 2015 Extreme Rules and lost them to The Prime Time Players the following month at the Money in the Bank PPV (pay-per-view event). They kicked off their second reign, which became the longest in the title's history when they won the titles the following year.

On December 14, 2016, they became the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history by beating Demolition's 28-year-old record of 478 days with WWE's original World Tag Team Championship and the longest reigning champions for any WWE championship over the last two decades. It was impressive, to say the least.

Their reigns came to an end when they lost to Cesaro and Sheamus four days later after making history. WWE then decided to make some changes and drafted the group to the SmackDown brand in April of this year where they would go onto capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship as well. The reign didn’t last long as they lost the titles at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to The Usos. However, The New Day won the SmackDown Tag team Titles back on this past week’s episode of SmackDown Live by beating The Usos in a Street Fight.

Kingston may have suffered an injury at Wednesday’s WWE live event in Honolulu, HI at the Neal S Blaisdell Arena. Kingston was competing in a tag team match with Big E and retained the SmackDown Tag team Titles over Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

The injury happened when Kingston missed a crossbody and was seen limping after the spot. Although Kingston did get physical after the match, fans in attendance mentioned that he seemed to be in pain. Kingston was then helped to the back.

