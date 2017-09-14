In two weeks time, FIFA 18 will finally hit the shelves.

You may have already played the official demo which was released earlier this week and features some of the world’s best clubs and players.

The general consensus has been largely positive so far, with FIFA fans happy with the subtle changes on the latest version of EA Sports’ hugely successful video game franchise.

But have you noticed that there’s a pretty easy way to score goals on the demo?

One FIFA YouTuber has - and he reckons there’s a way in which you can score basically every time you shoot. So, in effect, a glitch.

YouTuber finds a way to score every time

The YouTuber, Ovvy, has released a three-and-a-half minute video titled ‘FIFA 18 GLITCH SHOT TUTORIAL TO SCORE GOALS EVERYTIME - EA PLEASE FIX THIS !!!!’ - and the evidence is compelling.

“When the demo was launched and I played my first games on it, I was impressed by the shooting and now I’m concerned,” Ovvy says. “The finesse shots are way too overpowered. In my opinion, they are glitched.”

He then describes how to pull off the finesse shot…

“The problem this year is that it’s harder to miss a finesse shot than to score it,” he adds. “Almost all of the shots go in - nine out of 10. Even if you play on professional, legendary or world class.

“It’s not just the demo. I’ve seen clips from the upload in which people score finesse shot after finesse shot after finesse shot.

“It is a problem because once you get in that position you will almost never miss. It’s an unbalanced thing in the game.”

Video: How to score with every shot on FIFA 18

Throughout the entire video, we see finesse shot after finesse shot flying into the back of the net.

Watch it in full here...

FIFA fans react to the video

And here’s what FIFA fans have been saying in the comments…

Have you found this to be an issue on the FIFA 18 demo? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

