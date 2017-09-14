Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

UFC

Luke Rockhold.

Luke Rockhold goes off on UFC booking Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

Luke Rockhold is clearly making his stance known about a certain fight.

UFC President Dana White has gone back and forth with who will fight “GSP” in his return bout. At first, the UFC announced earlier this year that UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping would fight GSP. However, due to injuries to both fighters, the UFC pulled the bout.

White then came out and stated that UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley would get to fight St-Pierre. That bout got nixed due to Woodley’s bad performance in his successful title defense over Demian Maia at UFC 214. Now, Bisping will get the fight with St-Pierre at UFC 217.

Former UFC middleweight champion recently spoke about the upcoming middleweight title fight between GSP and Bisping at the UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event. Rockhold is doing this before his UFC return against David Branch this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 116, which will air on FOX Sports 1.

Rockhold made it known in an interview with MMA Junkie that he is sick of waiting for a title shot while Bisping defends his belt against St-Pierre, which is a fight that has been criticized by many fans and fighters.

“I’m (expletive) tired of waiting,” Rockhold told MMAjunkie Radio. “I’m not (expletive) around. I’m tired of this (expletive). I’m tired of talking about it. I’m coming with a vengeance.”

Rockhold has not competed inside the world famous Octagon since he lost the middleweight title to Bisping last year. He will take on Branch in the main event of UFC Fight Night 116 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This event will be the third that the UFC has hosted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Despite the fact that St-Pierre retired from active MMA competition in 2013, he is set to make a comeback against Bisping in the hopes of becoming a two-weight world champ. According to Rockhold, he thinks GSP is a joke and isn’t convinced that he even shows up at UFC 217.

“I think Georges St-Pierre is a joke,” Rockhold said. “I still don’t have faith that Georges makes it to the fight, so we’ll see what happens.”

UFC 217 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title is expected to serve as the co-main event. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Topics:
Luke Rockhold
Michael Bisping
UFC
Dana White
Georges St-Pierre

