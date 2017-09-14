Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James.

Draymond Green explains how LeBron James' move to Miami impacted other players

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

LeBron James' decision to join the Miami Heat as a free agent in 2010 shook the NBA world and caused a huge backlash against the superstar.

James famously announced his move to South Beach via a live television interview with ESPN called "The Decision" and his departure from Cleveland in that manner saw him become a villain with fans of other teams across the league.

LeBron was booed at every arena he visited and became a hate figure for the first time in his career.

Much of that was also because he teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a superteam in Miami and was perceived to have taken the easy route to winning a championship.

Nonetheless, LBJ ended his trophy drought and won two rings with the Heat and silenced many critics along the way.

The four-time MVP knew what the consequences would be of his move, but it was a decision he felt he had to make for his career and he has become a catalyst for players taking control of their future.

Since King James joined Miami, many star players have joined forces in the years since and it is now extremely rare to see a team have much success without at least two All-Stars on their roster.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has credited LeBron for creating an opportunity for his peers to exploit.

“LeBron made it OK. I think he opened up a new door for guys. He gave guys a voice and willing to use that voice,” Green said. “I wasn’t sure at the time he knew what he was doing. There was so much backlash and all of those things. It really opened up new doors for guys.

“Maybe he didn’t know what he was doing. I don’t know. He did something special for guys around the NBA. To take careers into your own hands and go where you feel you want to go. Obviously, there are rules in place to try to stop it. But you have the power to do what you want to do. That’s a special thing. If anything, he opened guys’ eyes on what you can possibly do.”

Green has clearly become a huge beneficiary of this after the Golden State Warriors landed Kevin Durant last summer.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

KD was the biggest free agent since the Cavs superstar and he admitted that James paved the way for him to join the Dubs.

Ironically, they defeated LBJ and the Cavaliers emphatically to win their second title in three years and have created a formidable roster in the Bay Area that the King will struggle to overcome in the near future.

The juggernaut in Oakland may be a problem of his own making, but King James is not one to back down from a challenge.

Topics:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again