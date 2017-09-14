After his first full season in charge, people are still sceptical over Jurgen Klopp's high-energy Liverpool side.

At their best, the gegen-pressing Merseysiders are one of the finest outfits in Europe, tearing opponents to shreds with their incisive attacking play.

However, they still fail to produce on a consistent basis, with their leaky defence often hindering their pursuit of major silverware.

Article continues below

In 2016/17, we have seen an exact mirror of the Liverpool from last season, a short burst of outstanding form - which was optimised in the 4-0 win over Arsenal - and then some pretty poor results.

The 5-0 loss to Manchester City was, of course, partly down to Sadio Mane's red card but they were still awful at the back.

Article continues below

In the 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday night, their defensive frailties creeped in again, with Dejan Lovren proving that he is certainly not worthy of wearing the jersey.

Speaking after the match, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard discussed how effective the Reds can be going forward and he identified one aspect of their play that he believes they are the best in the world at.

On BT Sport's coverage, Michael Owen said, per Mirror: "I thought they were brilliant for half an hour, 35 minutes in the first half.

"That was the best period of the game, scored a couple of goals in that period, this is Liverpool to a T, and they really needed that other goal, as we referred to, they missed a penalty.

"But this was premium play, one-twos are so hard to deal with. One touch play, fast play, and that's Liverpool at their best."

Lampard agreed with his former England colleague and went one step further, saying: "They do it better than anyone. They play and move forward, they run forward and they're all doing it, it's so hard to defend against.

"Possession for possessions sake, you can defend against but when players play and run it's very hard to defend against."

So, there you have it, Lampard believes Liverpool's one touch play is even better than the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are pretty good, but to say they're better than the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez is a bit far.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms