It's almost time - the FIFA 18 official release date is less than three weeks away.

EA have almost exhausted all the tools in their arsenal to tease FIFA fans ahead of the release and all eyes are on September 29.

The top 100 players in Ultimate Team have now been revealed with ratings disputes aplenty from Zlatan Ibrahimovic's place to Henrikh Mkhitaryan outshining Philippe Coutinho. Furthermore, the remaining cards are gradually being leaked so gamers can anticipate how their clubs will look.

The five stars skillers have also been exposed with Sunderland's Aiden McGeady achieving the accolade, but not Lionel Messi.

Of all the teasers, though, none quite compare to the ability to actually get a feel for the gameplay and the official FIFA 18 Demo allows just that.

A group of YouTubers and media were given the unique opportunity to play the game ahead of time and now the demo is subject to general release. It hasn't taken long for clips, goals and highlights to flood Twitter.

The likes of icon Pele have been given a test-drive while some players are generally sussing out the tropes of the game ahead of their FUT and career mode campaigns this year.

Nevertheless, like with any project before its completion, FIFA 18 isn't void of problems and it seems the demo has a few teething problems of its own.

Twitter user @badchanneltbh was making the most of the new 94 rating Cristiano Ronaldo in the kick-off feature as Real Madrid. Leading the game 1-0 in the 34th minute, he performed an around-the-world before CR7 proceeded to disappear.

Yes, that's right, the figure of Ronaldo simply vanished. Check it out below:

Amusingly, the game proceeded as if the player was still present with the midfielders surrounding him being unable to steal the ball. The user was still helpless to continue and wreak havoc on his opponent with an invisible Ronaldo, mind.

And if the Twitter replies to his post are to be believed, then he's not the only player experiencing the problem with the skill move in question proving the common denominator.

Whereas another user, keen to pull off the disappearing act, lamented the fact his player simply wasn't able to execute the move.

Ronaldo may have four Ballon d'Or awards in his trophy cabinet but it's fair to say the ability to disappear into thin air is reserved for his FIFA incarnation.

