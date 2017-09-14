FIFA 18 is going to be out on September 29, and with the demo having dropped and YouTubers exploring the game, plenty of gems of information are emerging already.

As most of you will know by now, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is this year's cover star and has emerged as the highest rated player on the game with an overall rating of 94.

Long-time rival Lionel Messi weighs in just below him with a rating of 93 while Neymar trails in third at 92.

So, why has Ronaldo been crowned the out-and-out best player on the game?

He's bound to win his fifth Ballon d'Or this year after guiding Real Madrid to their third Champions League triumph in four years on top of firing them to their first La Liga title in five years.

Don't forget he played a major part in Portugal winning the European Championships in the summer of 2016, too.

He scored 42 goals in 46 games last season and already has three in three games this term and FIFA gave him a noticeable jump of nine points in one attribute as a reward, but which one?

Composure is the answer. It seems as though it wasn't enough for Ronaldo to be banging in 50-plus for the six seasons prior to get the boost - over 60 twice as well - but last season did the trick.

One Reddit user remarked: "Messi had 96 composure and Ronaldo had 86 last year. Now Ronaldo has 95 now the balance is tipped in Ronaldo's favor. Ronaldo will be crazy good to play with this year I believe."

It seems that FIFA 18’s gameplay producer, Sam Rivera, told Goal that stats like this will make all the difference this year.

He said: "I want to say that with all the changes that we have, players have different qualities and those qualities are more useful now. Before people would focus on pace, maybe strength.

"But now, qualities like passing really matter, crossing really matters. So, you may not only want the fastest player, you may want those players who can hide the ball with some nice dribbling, or very nice through balls, so that’s going to bring a lot of players into the game who were maybe not there."

