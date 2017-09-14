Kylian Mbappe might have expected a few kicks from Celtic’s supporters ahead of his Champions League debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night - but he probably wasn’t anticipating a kick from one of the Scottish club’s supporters.

However, the 18-year-old was targeted by a Celtic fan shortly after PSG took a 3-0 lead towards the end of the second half.

John Hatton, from Belfast, was one of seven people arrested by Police Scotland at the match.

The 21-year-old admitted assaulting Mbappe by attempting to kick him and also pleaded guilty to behaviour likely to incite public disorder by approaching the player, per BBC Sport’s report.

Hatton has been granted bail and will be sentenced on 11 October while background reports are conducted.

Nobody appeared to have filmed the incident

The match was televised - as is the case with every Champions League match - but incredibly nobody has seemed to capture the incident on film.

Footage of the aftermath was published, as were a series of photographs, but no video.

Footage has finally been uploaded to social media

However, two days later and footage of the shocking has finally been uploaded to social media.

It shows Hatton making a direct beeline for Mbappe and then kicking out at the teenager, who quickly moved out the way in time.

The Celtic fan is then taken away by stewards inside Celtic Park.

You can watch it here…

The incident didn’t seem to affect Mbappe too badly, fortunately.

The former AS Monaco starlet played until the 84th minute as PSG recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory.

