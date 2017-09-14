Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Mbappe.

Footage emerges of the moment Celtic fan tried to kick Kylian Mbappe

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kylian Mbappe might have expected a few kicks from Celtic’s supporters ahead of his Champions League debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night - but he probably wasn’t anticipating a kick from one of the Scottish club’s supporters.

However, the 18-year-old was targeted by a Celtic fan shortly after PSG took a 3-0 lead towards the end of the second half.

John Hatton, from Belfast, was one of seven people arrested by Police Scotland at the match.

Article continues below

The 21-year-old admitted assaulting Mbappe by attempting to kick him and also pleaded guilty to behaviour likely to incite public disorder by approaching the player, per BBC Sport’s report.

Hatton has been granted bail and will be sentenced on 11 October while background reports are conducted.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Nobody appeared to have filmed the incident

The match was televised - as is the case with every Champions League match - but incredibly nobody has seemed to capture the incident on film.

Celtic v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League ,

Footage of the aftermath was published, as were a series of photographs, but no video.

Footage has finally been uploaded to social media

However, two days later and footage of the shocking has finally been uploaded to social media.

It shows Hatton making a direct beeline for Mbappe and then kicking out at the teenager, who quickly moved out the way in time.

The Celtic fan is then taken away by stewards inside Celtic Park.

You can watch it here…

The incident didn’t seem to affect Mbappe too badly, fortunately.

The former AS Monaco starlet played until the 84th minute as PSG recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Scotland Football
Brendan Rodgers
Football

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again