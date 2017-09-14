Veteran Rudy Gay is ready to embark on a new journey in his NBA career after signing with the San Antonio Spurs this summer.

The small forward inked a two-year, $17 million deal to join Gregg Popovich's men and is hoping he can resurrect his career in Texas.

Gay made no secret of his desire to move in free agency and wasted little time informing the Sacramento Kings last season that he wouldn't be re-signing with them.

After meeting with several teams over the summer including the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 31-year-old opted to sign with San Antonio and has opened up about why he thought it was the best fit for him.

“I think it was a do-or-die point in my career,” said Gay. “I wanted to be with an organisation that was known for winning and can help me raise my game to the next level.”

The 11-year veteran is coming off a major Achilles tendon injury that ended his season with Sacramento in January.

His health for the upcoming campaign will go a long way to determining whether he can get his career back on track and play an important role with the Spurs.

It has been almost eight months since that night in January when Gay collapsed during a game against the Indiana Pacers with his Achilles in tatters.

The good news for Spurs fans, though, is that their new acquisition will be ready for the start of training camp later this month.

“I’m feeling great,” Gay said. “I know a lot of people say that. I don’t think you’d expect me to say anything else. But I actually feel great.”

The 6'9" marksman was once one of the best wing scorers in the league and if he can rediscover even some of that prowess, he can add a real boost to the Spurs offence.

Gay said the rehab he underwent to get to this point was "one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do" and his desire to make the comeback worthwhile was one of the reasons why he wanted to join the franchise.

“I haven’t played since January,” Gay said. “I’ve worked so hard to get back to feeling normal. I didn’t want to do that for nothing. I came here to possibly play for a championship.”

Popovich's men reached the Western Conference Finals last year but were swept by the Golden State Warriors after Kawhi Leonard suffered an injury in game one.

The addition of Gay should certainly add more firepower to their team and as we all know, it's a dangerous thing to ever write off the Spurs.