Kevin Love

Tyronn Lue says Kevin Love will have his "best year" with the Cavs this season

Kevin Love has been a much-maligned figure during his three years with the Cleveland Cavaliers but he finally recaptured his best form last season. 

After a rocky opening two campaigns in 'The Land', the big man put up his best numbers last year and finally found his role with the team.

Love averaged 19.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game and was named as an All-Star for the first time since arriving in Cleveland.

In 2014, the 29-year-old was traded to the Cavs from the Minnesota Timberwolves where he was the number one option and struggled to initially adjust to a role where he was the third option behind LeBron James and Kyrie Irving with his new team.

But with his ability to space the floor and play an inside outside game, K.Love reinvented himself as a serious threat on the perimeter as well as being adept at scoring in the post as always. 

He was a scoring machine during his time with the Timberwolves and the adjustment with the Cavaliers was always going to take time. 

With Irving now being traded to the Celtics and his replacement, Isaiah Thomas, expected to miss several months with an injured hip, head coach Tyronn Lue believes we will now see the best version of Love next season. 

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

"Kevin is going to have the best year that he's had here," Lue told ESPN.com in an interview this week. "I thought he was great anyway."

Offence has never been a problem for the power forward and his talent isn't in question, but as a result of playing with two ball-dominant All-Stars, his shot attempts and touches were inevitably low. 

But with James set to take over ball-handling responsibilities almost on a full-time basis, Love will be expected to step up and produce more on the offensive end as the King will always be a willing distributor. 

The four-time All-Star has sacrificed a lot since he joined Cleveland, but Lue says that's all about to change for him in the upcoming campaign.

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four

"If you are on a championship-caliber team, you have to sacrifice," Lue said. "But this year is going to be a big opportunity for him. We're going to play through him more. He's going to get those elbow touches again."

The new season is just over a month away and the Cavs will begin with a tasty encounter at home against their former point guard Irving and the Boston Celtics on October 17.

