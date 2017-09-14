WWE is all about booking tournaments these days.

The Mae Young Classic is finally in the history books. WWE held the finals of the Mae Young Classic on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Thomas and Mack Center on the WWE Network after SmackDown Live went off the air. As seen on the finale special, Kairi Sane ended up defeating Shayna Baszler to win the tournament.

WWE has already announced that tournament winner Kairi Sane will compete for the vacant WWE NXT Women's Title at the NXT Takeover: Houston event on November 18th at the Toyota Center. As of this writing, WWE has yet to announce her opponent at the event.

Now, WWE may be focusing on next year’s Mae Young Classic. WWE is reportedly going to keep doing these tournaments due to the huge success of the inaugural year’s end result. If you recall, back in 2016, WWE held the Cruiserweight Classic, which led to the 205 Live show being created on the WWE Network and WWE relaunching the cruiserweight division.

Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Live that Sane might not be winning the NXT Women’s Championship or else they would have made the final match for the title. The pro wrestling talk show host also stated that there's word WWE is going to plan a multi-woman match for the vacant title as well. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co):

“Apparently the story is they’re going to do something with the Horsewomen, I don’t know when it’s gonna be. But I guess last week they decided we could shoot an angle anytime and we’ve done this entire thing — the finale thirty minutes we’re just gonna make the entire finale about Kairi and so they did and now maybe they’ll shoot an angle at No Mercy because Ronda lives in LA and the show is in LA, so it’s possible that they’re going to do it there. May do something in NXT, who knows?”

“There is an NXT taping tomorrow where Kairi is going to debut, and probably another girl from the Mae Young Classic is gonna debut. And the latest I’ve heard and please don’t write this as a certainty because it’s not but next summer. I know everyone’s been talking about a tag team deal, but they may do another Mae Young Classic next summer. That seems to be the working idea right now.”

