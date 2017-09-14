Asuka’s debut on the main roster on Monday Night Raw is just a matter of time.

It’s well known by now that Asuka is set to make her main roster debut on Raw. WWE confirmed that she would be on the red brand by releasing a promo during Monday’s episode of Raw.

Asuka is currently out of action with a right collarbone injury. The word going around is that she will make her first official main roster appearance at the TLC pay-per-view in October.

It should be noted that the reason that WWE is waiting until this event is due to her injury. They would rather wait for her to be cleared then appear on television while injured.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Emma and Nia Jax teamed up to defeat the team of Bliss and Banks. As a stipulation that was put in place by Raw GM Kurt Angle, with Jax and Emma winning the match, they will be added to the Raw Women’s Title match at No Mercy. Bliss will now defend the title against Banks, Emma, and Jax in a Fatal 4-Way match at the event.

Dave Meltzer speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio as to why WWE changed plans for the match. He thinks that Emma was placed in the match to take the loss, which is a smart idea by the WWE creative team. Although it’s unknown as of this writing if WWE plans on changing the title at No Mercy but looking at the way championships have been changing hands like a hot potato as of late, fans shouldn’t be surprised.

Melzer noted that WWE doesn’t want Bliss, Jax, or Banks taking the loss in the match. Thus, Emma will probably take the fall. If the match ends with Emma having her shoulders pinned to the mat, then it sets up a number of matches going forward.

According to Cageside Seats, the reason Emma will take the loss in that match is because she’s slated to be Asuka’s first main roster rival and they want her to look as strong as possible for that.

What are your thoughts on WWE’s plans for Asuka once she is cleared to return to in-ring action on the red brand? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

