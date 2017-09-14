Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

UFC

Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones’ B sample testing positive

Daniel Cormier continues to sound off on Jon Jones’ latest failed drug test.

Fight fans may have to accept the reality that they have seen the last of the former UFC light heavyweight champion. Cormier seems to think it’s a possibility.

Cormier said Wednesday on UFC Tonight, which he co-hosts alongside Kenny Florian, that he believes Jones’ latest failed drug test could be a “death sentence” and he might never return to the UFC.

The UFC light heavyweight champion failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214 for the steroid Turinabol. Due to that failed drug test, Jones has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the CAC (California Athletic Commission). Jones defeated Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California to regain the title. The event aired on PPV (pay-per-view).

Following Jones’ ‘B’ sample confirmed Tuesday that he had a steroid in his system in competition, the CSAC overturned the win to a no contest and the UFC gave the title back to Cormier on Wednesday.

By looking back at the build up for their fight, “DC” stated in interviews with the media that Jones has been on steroids for the majority of his career. This led to Jones being outraged by those accusations and said so numerous times before the bout. Here is what Cormier had to say (h/t MMA Fighting):

“This is a death sentence,” Cormier said. “If this does what it says it can be, it’s a death sentence. This is a very expensive drug, it isn’t gonna be easily found in a supplement. I’ve been in the USADA program for 12 years. I’ve never had this issue. If it was a mistake the first time, you’ve gotta be more careful, especially with all the scrutiny that was on him coming back from a suspension. You’ve gotta be cautious and careful. To expect people to understand any more is just ridiculous.”

“The reality is, you can’t fail a drug test,” Cormier said. “You can pass 100 tests. You can’t fail one. They’re saying we have to wait for the due process, but what are we waiting for? We’ve tested the ‘A’ sample, tested the ‘B’ sample and if there’s anything, you cannot test positive for performance-enhancing drugs, man. You just can’t do it. It’s unfair. I’m very upset about it. I think it’s crazy,” Cormier said. “It’s one of the craziest things.”

Topics:
Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones
UFC
Dana White

