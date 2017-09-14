Since the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor superfight, the landscape of the UFC has changed.

The Irishman has shown that he can leave the home comforts of a cage and make ridiculous money in the boxing ring, but now that he is set to return to the confines of the octagon, everyone wants a piece of the pie.

It would make sense - both financially and marketing wise - for the Notorious One to face Nate Diaz in a rubber match to complete their trilogy.

Article continues below

It's sure to do big business, but McGregor is yet to defend a title in the UFC. He's currently the lightweight champion and there's a long list of guys who would like to get their hands on him.

But for McGregor, and the UFC frankly, it's become about money and legacy.

Article continues below

One of the greatest UFC fighters of all-time, Georges St Pierre, is returning to the company to face Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title.

However, he has expressed an interest in facing McGregor in the past and would be willing to meet him at a catchweight.

"With the last fight, we’re hoping (for it) to be (Conor) McGregor,” his trainer Freddie Roach said.

“Who wouldn’t want that fight? I mean, it’s a big fight. We’d have to like maybe cut weight, meet in the middle somewhere, but there’s long negotiations (that could) still happen, of course. But, who wouldn’t want that fight?”

However, if McGregor does decide to take on Diaz, his chance to face GSP might pass him by.

“If I ever lose, I’m retired, it’s finished for me," GSP told the New York Post. "I’m one fight away from retirement. I don’t plan on losing but if I do, it’s finished.”

It could be the greatest UFC fight that we'll never see. However, if McGregor beats Diaz - presumably with his lightweight title up for grabs - and GSP beats Bisping, we could have a champion versus champion catchweight bout that would make history.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms