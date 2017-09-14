It was a summer of huge optimism for AC Milan, with the club's squad galvanised after a huge cash injection from their Chinese owners.

The Rossoneri brought in the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva, with the general consensus being that they could challenge for the Scudetto this season.

On the weekend, they were brought back to reality as they were humbled by Lazio in Rome, losing 4-1 with Ciro Immobile scoring a brilliant hat trick.

Last season, Milan managed to qualify for the Europa League at the expense of their bitter rivals Inter and they are joint favourites with Arsenal to lift Europe's second-tier prize.

They were brilliant in the qualifying rounds and in their first group game against Austria Wien, Vincenzo Montella's new look side really turned on the style.

Silva managed to grab a hat trick, Calhanoglu scored a stunner to open the scoring and former Liverpool youngster Suso came on to score the finest goal you will see for some time.

The Spanish winger - who enjoyed a stellar campaign in Serie A last season - picked up the ball deep in midfield and caught the Wien keeper off guard by shooting from a ridiculous distance.

The dip and swerve on the ball is pretty special, with Wien needing someone like Manuel Neuer or David de Gea to keep the effort out.

SUSO'S SPECIAL STRIKE

Not bad, eh? Suso's career never got started on Merseyside but in Milan, he is forging a reputation as a very competent winger.

In fact, he was linked with Premier League clubs this summer, but opted to remain with Montella's exciting project.

If he had chosen to remain at Anfield, he would have been a very useful option for Jurgen Klopp this season.

With Champions League fixtures coming thick and fast, rotation will be key and Suso would have been the ideal replacement for either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.

