Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

-.

Former Liverpool youngster Suso scores an absolute worldie for AC Milan vs Austria Wien

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It was a summer of huge optimism for AC Milan, with the club's squad galvanised after a huge cash injection from their Chinese owners.

The Rossoneri brought in the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva, with the general consensus being that they could challenge for the Scudetto this season.

On the weekend, they were brought back to reality as they were humbled by Lazio in Rome, losing 4-1 with Ciro Immobile scoring a brilliant hat trick.

Article continues below

Last season, Milan managed to qualify for the Europa League at the expense of their bitter rivals Inter and they are joint favourites with Arsenal to lift Europe's second-tier prize.

They were brilliant in the qualifying rounds and in their first group game against Austria Wien, Vincenzo Montella's new look side really turned on the style.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

WWE may have just lost another superstar to injury

WWE may have just lost another superstar to injury

How Barcelona reacted to Coutinho playing for Liverpool in the CL last night [Mundo]

How Barcelona reacted to Coutinho playing for Liverpool in the CL last night [Mundo]

See: The crazy #KloppOut banner Liverpool fans plan to fly over Anfield next month

See: The crazy #KloppOut banner Liverpool fans plan to fly over Anfield next month

Silva managed to grab a hat trick, Calhanoglu scored a stunner to open the scoring and former Liverpool youngster Suso came on to score the finest goal you will see for some time.

The Spanish winger - who enjoyed a stellar campaign in Serie A last season - picked up the ball deep in midfield and caught the Wien keeper off guard by shooting from a ridiculous distance.

The dip and swerve on the ball is pretty special, with Wien needing someone like Manuel Neuer or David de Gea to keep the effort out.

SUSO'S SPECIAL STRIKE

Not bad, eh? Suso's career never got started on Merseyside but in Milan, he is forging a reputation as a very competent winger.

In fact, he was linked with Premier League clubs this summer, but opted to remain with Montella's exciting project.

If he had chosen to remain at Anfield, he would have been a very useful option for Jurgen Klopp this season.

FC Crotone v AC Milan - Serie A

With Champions League fixtures coming thick and fast, rotation will be key and Suso would have been the ideal replacement for either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Football
AC Milan
Serie A

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

How Barcelona reacted to Coutinho playing for Liverpool in the CL last night [Mundo]

How Barcelona reacted to Coutinho playing for Liverpool in the CL last night [Mundo]

See: The crazy #KloppOut banner Liverpool fans plan to fly over Anfield next month

See: The crazy #KloppOut banner Liverpool fans plan to fly over Anfield next month

Kyle Walker's hilarious tweet after Benjamin Mendy is nutmegged v Feyenoord

Kyle Walker's hilarious tweet after Benjamin Mendy is nutmegged v Feyenoord

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again