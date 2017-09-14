One WWE Superstar has opened up about his relationship with The Undertaker.

That Superstar is Big Cass, who was recently a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. During the interview, the Raw Superstar talked about various topics about his wrestling career and his singles push.

One of the topics that were brought up was who he turns to for advice backstage. This led to Cass bringing up the likes of former WWE Champions Big Show and Triple H as people who he turns to for help and advice.

What was interesting is that he also named another wrestler, who is a legend in the history of the professional wrestling business and no doubt a future inductee into the WWE Hall of Famer. That person is The Undertaker.

Cass spoke about his relationship with the Undertaker backstage. Here is what he said:

“Undertaker is another guy when he’s around, I try to talk to him as much as possible. Yeah, but a lot of people are kind of intimidated by him. He’s The Undertaker! He’s the godfather of the locker room. I feel like I have a good rapport with him and I try to talk to him as much as possible. When he’s around, I try to pick his brain and just try to listen to what he thinks about what I’m doing and what other people are doing because he’s The Undertaker.”

It should be noted that this interview was taped before he got injured. If you recall, Cass suffered an injury during his Brooklyn Street Fight match with Enzo Amore on an episode of Raw in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center last month. As seen in the match, Cass went for a big boot but Amore moved, and Cass fell over the top rope and to the floor.

Although he attempted to tough it out, he was in a lot of pain. When he tried to hit the Empire Elbow on Amore, his knee buckled. This led to the referee and trainer checking on him. The match was then stopped. He is expected to be out of action until next year with a knee injury.

