Boxing

Gennady Golovkin.

Gennady Golovkin's trainer on reason UFC's influence on boxing will make it more exciting

Fight fans are waiting potentially for an anticipating bout that takes place this weekend.

That bout is the super fight for the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, Ring magazine, and lineal middleweight championship between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. The fight is slated to go down this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Vegas. It will be televised on HBO pay-per-view in the United States, on BoxNation Box Office in the United Kingdom, and on Space in Latin America.

Golovkin’s trainer Abel Sanchez recently did an interview and during it, he claimed that his fighter and Alvarez need to put on a thrilling contest this Saturday to prevent more fans from leaving the sport and turning towards MMA. This has been a widely talked about topic dating back a decade.

Make no mistake about it, Sanchez is adamant that the entertainment factor of the clash is critical for the sport.

“We are in a different era,” Sanchez said on Wednesday (H/T to MMA Junkie). “I think that Floyd (Mayweather) and unfortunately some of the other guys with that kind of (low-action) style caused a lot of fans to go away from the sport, because of MMA. (Years ago) there was no MMA, no UFC, so there wasn’t an alternative.

“Today there is an alternative, and if we are not entertaining, we are not going to sell. We have to be entertaining, we have to make sure they remember this fight – and that they want to buy the next one.”

It should be noted that Mayweather’s type of risk-averse fighting is unlikely to be on display this weekend. Instead, will be a big fight, just not a massive one. Both Mexican star Alvarez (49-1-1) and Golovkin (37-0) are seeking a knockout in this bout. Sanchez has come out and stated that he initially feared that the staging of this card just three weeks after Mayweather fought Conor McGregor may hurt sales and pay-per-view interest. However, now he is signing a different tune.

“I think that the price – there is a lot of casual fans that would have bought this fight if they hadn’t spent $99 on a spectacle,” Sanchez added. “But it is a different month, the budget may still be there.

“We are past (Mayweather-McGregor) now. We are walking around town and everyone is talking about this. Maybe it will hurt us but it won’t hurt us as much as everyone thinks.”

Boxing

