Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Arsene Wenger.

Watch: The shocking scenes as FC Koln fans flood the Emirates Stadium with violence

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's all kicked off at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

German side FC Koln have made the trip to north London to face the Gunners in the opening game of the Europa League Group H.

However, there has been rumoured to be as many as 20,000 fans in the English capital today as opposed to the 3,000 the German side were allocated for tickets.

Article continues below

It seems as though Arsenal may have sold home tickets to the Koln fans too to ensure the tickets went bought and now up to 17,000 of the visitors are said to be in the stadium.

But the scenes that has marred today pushed the kickoff of the game back one hour and on top of that, violence has been the main talking point, not the football.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

WWE may have just lost another superstar to injury

WWE may have just lost another superstar to injury

How Barcelona reacted to Coutinho playing for Liverpool in the CL last night [Mundo]

How Barcelona reacted to Coutinho playing for Liverpool in the CL last night [Mundo]

See: The crazy #KloppOut banner Liverpool fans plan to fly over Anfield next month

See: The crazy #KloppOut banner Liverpool fans plan to fly over Anfield next month

As you can see from the video below, FC Koln fans fought with police outside the Emirates to try and gain entry when they did not have tickets.

So, so stupid.

It didn't get much better when they got in the stadium either.

As you can see by the footage below, the fans proceeded to fight with the stewards inside the stadium. Over what, it's not certain.

Just yesterday, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was talking about how Arsenal can make the most of playing in the Europa League and was solely focused on how they'll deal with the schedule.

"Yes. It’s a good opportunity to show we can do it (juggle the Europa League with the Premier League),’ Wenger said.

"We played on Wednesday night at Barcelona and then Saturday morning at Everton (the season before last) and we won.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-BOURNEMOUTH

"You have to not get caught in your mind with preconceived ideas. Football is down to performance on the day.

"In three days you can recover."

Hopefully, the violence stops and the football takes the headlines.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Football
Thierry Henry
Alexis Sanchez

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

How Barcelona reacted to Coutinho playing for Liverpool in the CL last night [Mundo]

How Barcelona reacted to Coutinho playing for Liverpool in the CL last night [Mundo]

See: The crazy #KloppOut banner Liverpool fans plan to fly over Anfield next month

See: The crazy #KloppOut banner Liverpool fans plan to fly over Anfield next month

Kyle Walker's hilarious tweet after Benjamin Mendy is nutmegged v Feyenoord

Kyle Walker's hilarious tweet after Benjamin Mendy is nutmegged v Feyenoord

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again