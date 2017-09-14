It's all kicked off at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

German side FC Koln have made the trip to north London to face the Gunners in the opening game of the Europa League Group H.

However, there has been rumoured to be as many as 20,000 fans in the English capital today as opposed to the 3,000 the German side were allocated for tickets.

It seems as though Arsenal may have sold home tickets to the Koln fans too to ensure the tickets went bought and now up to 17,000 of the visitors are said to be in the stadium.

But the scenes that has marred today pushed the kickoff of the game back one hour and on top of that, violence has been the main talking point, not the football.

As you can see from the video below, FC Koln fans fought with police outside the Emirates to try and gain entry when they did not have tickets.

So, so stupid.

It didn't get much better when they got in the stadium either.

As you can see by the footage below, the fans proceeded to fight with the stewards inside the stadium. Over what, it's not certain.

Just yesterday, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was talking about how Arsenal can make the most of playing in the Europa League and was solely focused on how they'll deal with the schedule.

"Yes. It’s a good opportunity to show we can do it (juggle the Europa League with the Premier League),’ Wenger said.

"We played on Wednesday night at Barcelona and then Saturday morning at Everton (the season before last) and we won.

"You have to not get caught in your mind with preconceived ideas. Football is down to performance on the day.

"In three days you can recover."

Hopefully, the violence stops and the football takes the headlines.

