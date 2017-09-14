After years of Champions League qualification, Arsenal were finally condemned to Europe's second-tier competition at the end of the 2016/17 season, as they finished one point behind Liverpool.

The Europa League awaits Arsene Wenger's Gunners, with the north London drawing Bundesliga side FC Koln, BATE Borisov and Partizan Belgrade.

Arsenal began their European adventure against the German outfit at the Emirates on Thursday night, with crowd trouble being the main talking point before kick off.

Article continues below

Koln had over 20,000 supporters in London, despite only having a 2,900 ticket allocation and caused some ugly scenes.

But, the scenes were even uglier on the pitch as Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina produced a calamitous error in the early stages of the fixture.

Article continues below

The Colombia shot-stopper burst out his box to deal with a through ball and in typical Ospina fashion, he booted the ball straight to the Koln striker who expertly smashed the ball into the net from distance.

Jhon Cordoba scored the goal and to be fair, he had a lot to do.

CORDOBA OPENS THE SCORING

Not bad, not bad at all. However, what on earth was Ospina doing?

As always, the brutal thing that is Arsenal Twitter decided to take out some serious frustration on their second choice keeper.

TWITTER REACTS

Full deserved from Ospina, who is famed for producing the odd error here and there. He once chucked the ball into his own goal against Olympiakos in the Champions League, which begs the question, how is he still at the club?

The Gunners take on Chelsea on the weekend and you can be certain that Cech will be back between the sticks at Stamford Bridge.

The likes of Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette were all rested for the Koln fixture, meaning that Arsenal don't really have too many excuses to not put in at least a half-decent performance.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms