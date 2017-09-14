Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Sead Kolasinac expertly trolls FC Koln fans while celebrating his stunning equaliser for Arsenal

It was a rude awakening for Arsenal in the Europa League when they went 1-0 down to FC Koln in their first group game.

The German side's striker Jhon Cordoba spectacularly capitalised on a David Ospina blunder to give the away side a surprise lead.

Arsene Wenger made 10 changes for the game, with Hector Bellerin the only man keeping his place from the 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

In the first-half, the Gunners were slow and predictable and at the break, they were in desperate need of some fresh blood.

Wenger had both Jack Wilshere and Reiss Nelson available, but he opted to bring on summer signing Sead Kolasinac and reverted back to a four-man defence.

Within six minutes of the Bosnian coming on, Arsenal were level, with the former Schalke man scoring an absolute belter of a volley from inside the area.

KOLASINAC'S GOAL

The goal was spectacular, sure, however, there was something even better with Kolasinac's celebration.

It is hard to make out in the video, but as he runs away from goal, he lifts his shirt up to his chest and underneath, he has another jersey commemorating Schalke, trolling Koln fans in the process.

KOLASINAC THE TROLL

Brilliant stuff from the summer signing, who many Arsenal fans still can't believe was available on a free transfer.

Gunners supporters were up in arms when he was left on the bench against Liverpool and when they play Chelsea on Sunday, you can almost guarantee the 'tank' will be marauding down that left-hand side.

Alexis Sanchez was also a man out to prove a point after not making the starting lineup against Bournemouth and the Chilean responded in spectacular fashion.

ALEXIS STUNNER

It really was a game of great goals, but Sanchez's was certainly the best, proving why Pep Guardiola was prepared to spend £60m on a player with one-year left on his deal.

He will also be desperate to play against Chelsea and after that special strike, Wenger would be a fool not to include him.

Topics:
Football
Thierry Henry
Alexis Sanchez
Jack Wilshere

