Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio is taking his fighting ways to the courtroom it seems.

Del Rio began his professional wrestling career back in 2000 when he began doing work for AAA. HE followed that up by doing some work for various Japanese promotions for three years before landing a deal with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. Del Rio won the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship but had a fairly weak run with the belt that he held for 533 days, only defending the strap four times.

In 2008 Del Rio began negotiating with the WWE for a potential contract, which lasted around a year with rumors circulating as to whether or not he had actually signed yet. After dropping the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship, Del Rio confirmed he had signed a contract with WWE in June of 2009.

He started off in WWE's then-developmental program of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), where he remained for a year before making his main roster debut in June of 2010. His character was based around himself being a wealthy and arrogant Mexican aristocrat, who had a tremendous amount of talent inside the squared circle.

Del Rio would go on to have an extremely successful singles run in WWE by winning the WWE Championship twice, the WWE World Heavyweight Title twice, two United States Championship runs, and Money In The Bank and Royal Rumble match wins both in 2011.

He initially departed from WWE in 2014 due to a backstage altercation with a WWE official who reportedly made a racist remark towards him. Del Rio returned to AAA for a year as well as the World Wrestling Council. He continued to work the independent circuit before rejoining WWE in 2015.

Del Rio made his return at WWE's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view (PPV) and challenged John Cena for the United States Title, which he won. He was suspended by WWE months later for violating the company's Wellness Policy, but decided to opt out of his contract in the midst of that suspension. Today he continues to work the independent circuit as he winds down in his professional wrestling career.

One such promotion that Del Rio worked for on the independent circuit was Federation Universal de Lucha Libre (FULL), who he took to Twitter to announce that he is suing for unpaid performance fees of up to $67,556 for dates he worked on May 19th, 20th, 21st, and 27th. Here's a excerpt from the official statement:

"In the coming days we will announce the pertinent legal actions against these crimes committed."

What are your thoughts on Del Rio filing a lawsuit against the indie promotion for fraud? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

