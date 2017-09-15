Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Ronda Rousey.

Why WWE didn't capitalize on Ronda Rousey storyline at Mae Young Classic

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ever since former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, there has been rampant talk about her possibly beginning a career in professional wrestling.

Rousey started off her MMA career undefeated before running into former boxing champion Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 193, where she ate a nasty head-kick in the second round that knocked her out and ended her title run. "The Rowdy One" returned one year later against newly crowned Brazilian champion Amanda Nunes, in attempt to reclaim the top of the women's MMA mountain. Rousey was unsuccessful in that bout, however, as Nunes made quick work of "The Rowdy One" with a knockout in just under a minute.

In the past, Rousey has been open about how huge of a WWE fan she is, as she and her friends have labelled themselves The Four Horsewomen, playing off the Four Horsemen stable from the 80s. One of her fellow horsewomen, and fellow former mixed martial artist, Shayna Baszler, was actually a part of the Mae Young Classic tournament.

Article continues below

Baszler saw a tremendous amount of success in the tournament, making it to the finals against Kairi Sane but ultimately losing. Despite the loss, Baszler still showed a great amount of talent and has a bright future in the professional wrestling industry.

Per a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plans for the Mae Young Classic had  Kairi Sane defeating Toni Storm in the finals, however, that match was switched to a semi-finals match once WWE decided to push the Four Horsewomen storyline and have Baszler in the finals.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

WWE has big plans in mind for Asuka’s first feud on Raw

WWE has big plans in mind for Asuka’s first feud on Raw

Big Cass opens up on his relationship with The Undertaker

Big Cass opens up on his relationship with The Undertaker

Watch: Messi showed a new side to his game to help Dembele v Juventus

Watch: Messi showed a new side to his game to help Dembele v Juventus

Sead Kolasinac expertly trolls FC Koln fans while celebrating his goal

Sead Kolasinac expertly trolls FC Koln fans while celebrating his goal

A source close to the tournament claimed that the night of the finals for the Mae Young Classic was supposed to be all about Sane's win, in order to save the Four Horsewomen angle for later. WWE didn't decide on Sane winning the tournament until around Monday, and she will now challenge for the vacant NXT Women's Title match at NXT "Takeover: Houston" on November 18th.

What are your thoughts on WWE saving a potential storyline with Rousey and The Four Horsewomen for a later date down the road? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

WWE has big plans in mind for Asuka’s first feud on Raw

WWE has big plans in mind for Asuka’s first feud on Raw

Watch: Messi showed a new side to his game to help Dembele v Juventus

Watch: Messi showed a new side to his game to help Dembele v Juventus

Sead Kolasinac expertly trolls FC Koln fans while celebrating his goal

Sead Kolasinac expertly trolls FC Koln fans while celebrating his goal

Watch: Shocking scenes as FC Koln terrorise Arsenal with violence at Emirates Stadium

Watch: Shocking scenes as FC Koln terrorise Arsenal with violence at Emirates Stadium

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again