Ever since former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, there has been rampant talk about her possibly beginning a career in professional wrestling.

Rousey started off her MMA career undefeated before running into former boxing champion Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 193, where she ate a nasty head-kick in the second round that knocked her out and ended her title run. "The Rowdy One" returned one year later against newly crowned Brazilian champion Amanda Nunes, in attempt to reclaim the top of the women's MMA mountain. Rousey was unsuccessful in that bout, however, as Nunes made quick work of "The Rowdy One" with a knockout in just under a minute.

In the past, Rousey has been open about how huge of a WWE fan she is, as she and her friends have labelled themselves The Four Horsewomen, playing off the Four Horsemen stable from the 80s. One of her fellow horsewomen, and fellow former mixed martial artist, Shayna Baszler, was actually a part of the Mae Young Classic tournament.

Article continues below

Baszler saw a tremendous amount of success in the tournament, making it to the finals against Kairi Sane but ultimately losing. Despite the loss, Baszler still showed a great amount of talent and has a bright future in the professional wrestling industry.

Per a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plans for the Mae Young Classic had Kairi Sane defeating Toni Storm in the finals, however, that match was switched to a semi-finals match once WWE decided to push the Four Horsewomen storyline and have Baszler in the finals.

Article continues below

A source close to the tournament claimed that the night of the finals for the Mae Young Classic was supposed to be all about Sane's win, in order to save the Four Horsewomen angle for later. WWE didn't decide on Sane winning the tournament until around Monday, and she will now challenge for the vacant NXT Women's Title match at NXT "Takeover: Houston" on November 18th.

What are your thoughts on WWE saving a potential storyline with Rousey and The Four Horsewomen for a later date down the road? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms