WWE fans may have noticed that SmackDown Live stars Mike and Maria Kanellis have been absent from WWE TV as of late.

Maria was originally discovered by WWE back in 2004 when she was a competitor in the Divas Search. She decided to enter the contest after seeing an advertisement for it on an episode of Monday Night RAW. She placed fifth in the contest but was signed by WWE anyways. She failed to win any WWE Titles during her singles run with the company, but aligned herself with the likes of Santino Marella and John Cena during her run. She was released from her contract in February of 2010.

In December of 2011 Maria then joined on with Ring Of Honor (ROH) where she remained for four years. During her stint with the promotion she met her husband, ROH star Mike Bennett. Bennett has been competing in professional wrestling since 2002 and has worked all over the world.

Alongside his wife, Maria, Bennett had a successful run through ROH, Global Force Wrestling (GFW) (formerly known as TNA and Impact Wrestling), and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) before the pair were signed to WWE this past summer.

Mike and Maria made their debut at the WWE's Money In The Bank pay-per-view (PPV) using Maria's last name of Kanellis. After a series of promos promoting their 'Power Of Love' gimmick, Bennett made his in-ring debut by starting a feud with former NXT Champion Sami Zayn. After a few weeks, however, the Kanellis' began to drift off WWE TV and haven't been seen for a few weeks.

Maria has noted on social media that Bennett is still battling an addiction to prescription drugs, but according to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, that is unrelated to his absence on WWE TV. Meltzer noted that the pair are still with the company, but they simply aren't pushing him.

The belief is that Bennett failed to "knock them dead" with the TV opportunities he was already given, but he is still being kept fresh by being used at WWE Live Events.

