The Miz and Daniel Bryan have had some of the best exchanges on the microphone with one another in the WWE the past few years.

Bryan is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion who defeated Randy Orton and Batista in the main event of WrestleMania 30, capping off one of the best runs of any baby face in the past decade. Unfortunately for Bryan, however, he suffered a terrible injury that forced him to retire from in-ring competition.

Today Bryan watches over Tuesday nights as the General Manager of SmackDown Live. Meanwhile on Monday Night RAW, The Miz is currently reigning as WWE Intercontinental Champion. Since Bryan's retirement, Miz has been using some of the SmackDown Live GM's old gimmicks.

Article continues below

Miz uses Bryan's signature kicks to the chest inside the ring, in addition to occasionally using Bryan's famed "YES!" chant. When the pair meet on WWE TV, they also enjoy giving each other a hard time by insulting one another.

The pair make for great entertainment on WWE TV but we haven't been able to see that as of late due to the fact that they're now on two separate brands. According to former WWE Intercontinental champion Ryback, however, that heat on screen between the two is completely 'fake.'

Article continues below

"The Big Guy" took to his podcast, Conversation With The Big Guy, to reveal that the two men actually have helped each other a great deal during their run (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Him and Dan, it's all f--king fake! Even if that was [them] taking shots at each other, they're still in a f--king scripted environment. And Dan knows. Dan [has] wrestled The Miz.

"Dan can go out there and wrestle with anybody and Miz can put in time." Ryback continued, "and Daniel Bryan has nothing but respect for The Miz and The Miz really helped him a lot early on.

"And Daniel Bryan helped Miz too with everything and escalating him."

If the slim possibility that Bryan ever returns to WWE in-ring competition ever arises, a feud between he and Miz would certainly be something for WWE creative to toss around.

What are your thoughts on Ryback's comments regarding if there is any legitimate heat between The Miz and Daniel Bryan? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms