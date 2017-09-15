Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson is not happy after Week One of his new role with the New Orleans Saints.

Peterson was picked by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft with the seventh overall pick. Peterson immediately made his presence felt as one of the most ferocious running backs of his era. All across the board Peterson had all the makings of a top NFL running back; size, speed, agility, and power - all the aspects that make for one heck of a runner in between the tackles.

After spending nearly a decade with the Vikings, Peterson became a free agent and decided to sign with the New Orleans Saints for a fresh start following a recent string of injuries and legal issues that kept him off the field for a while.

Article continues below

In the 2017 season opener against his old team, The Vikings, Peterson was limited to only nine snaps and was contained to 18 rushing yards as the Saints dropped their season opener 19–29. After the game, Peterson expressed his frustration with the lack of carries he received in the season opener, and also expressed a great deal of confidence saying he can 'turn it on' whenever he wants (quotes via NFL.com):

"I didn't sign up for nine snaps, though. But unfortunately that's the way the game played out," Peterson told reporters Thursday, per ESPN's Mike Triplett.

Article continues below

"In my mind, personally, I knew it was gonna take some adjusting. You know, me and Mark [Ingram] played in the last preseason game, and [Alvin Kamara] didn't even play that game.

"So with all three of us being out there, I knew it would take a game or so to kind of get adjusted. So we'll see how things [go] this week."

"I can get it started at any point in the game," Peterson explained. "So I'm not that type of guy. I can take it the distance on the first play, I've done that in the past before. Just whenever it's in my hands, I know that's an opportunity to take it to the house."

The 32-year-old still feels like he can go at full throttle, and if he doesn't get more involved in the offense the way he'd like, you can expect for Peterson to advocate for more snaps as the season progresses onward.

What are your thoughts on Peterson's frustration with the lack of snaps he received in Week One? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms