Andy Dalton.

Marvin Lewis on if Andy Dalton's starting job is in jeopardy

Although his first few seasons with the Bengals were promising, things aren't looking so good for quarterback Andy Dalton as of late.

Dalton was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, where he has played for the past six seasons, entering his seventh this year. In the first two games of the season, however, Dalton hasn't really been looking too sharp.

He turned the ball over five times in his season opener performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week One. It was a shutout of 20-0 for the Bengals at home. They followed that up last night (Thurs. September 14, 2017) with a 13-9 loss to the Houston Texans, let by rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Although he didn't turn the ball over this time around, Dalton still missed several wide open receivers and made some questionable decisions during the game. Analysts also stated that Dalton's mechanics seemed off and his job could possibly be in jeopardy if he continues on with his poor performances.

Head-coach Marvin Lewis commented on this after the game in Cincinnati, stating that he doesn't believe "The Red Rifle's" starting job is in danger for the time being (quotes via NFL.com):

"No, I'm not worried about Andy," Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said after the game, telling reporters that Dalton's starting job is secure.

"No, I don't think he's taken a step back," Lewis added. "I think we have to continue to let Andy do his thing. We've got to do things better around him all the time.

"Again, we're not good enough today. We didn't play good enough to win on offense and we gave up a play on defense that we can't give up.

"They didn't give a [49-yarder] today for a score and that's the difference in the game. Same thing as last week. You want to be dominant? Be dominant as the other side."

Houston Texans v Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals' alternative at quarterback is none other than Alabama alumni AJ McCarron, who has subbed in for Dalton before when he was injured during the Bengals' wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which they would ultimately lose.

What are your thoughts on Lewis saying that he doesn't believe Andy Dalton's starting job is in danger after his past few performances? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

