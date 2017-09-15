Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Jack Wilshere did something special in build up to Hector Bellerin's goal - Arsenal fans loved it

It was a pretty successful debut in the Europa League for Arsenal, with the north London side beating Bundesliga team FC Koln 3-1 at the Emirates.

At first, it appeared Arsene Wenger's side were heading for another embarrassing result as they went 1-0 down early on.

Koln striker Jhon Cordoba capitalised on a rash piece of goalkeeping from David Ospina, firing home spectacularly from long range.

Arsene Wenger had made 10 changes, with Hector Bellerin the only man keeping his place from the 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

At half-time, the manager had to change something and he did, bringing on Sead Kolasinac for Rob Holding, reverting back to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.

It worked, with the Bosnian scoring a sensational volley just after coming on and then, Alexis Sanchez scored a stunner to completely turn the game around.

Arsenal deserved the three points and just before the finish, they had their third, with Bellerin poking home from close range.

It was a well worked goal and in the build up, Gunners fans spotted something pretty sensational by second-half substitute Jack Wilshere.

Arsenal FC v 1. FC Koeln - UEFA Europa League

The fiery Englishman is a fan favourite and before the ball fell to Theo Walcott, he produced a dummy worthy of any of the world's great players.

WILSHERE'S DUMMY

Brilliant from Wilshere, with Arsenal supporters desperate to get a full season out of the man who still possesses ridiculous potential.

As usual, Gunners fans were purring on Twitter over the moment of magic from their returning midfielder.

ARSENAL FANS REACT

Deserved praise for Wilshere, who will now be looking at featuring in some way for the club against Chelsea on Sunday.

The start of the fixture against Koln was marred by crowd trouble, caused my 20,000 rowdy German supporters trying any means possible to get into the Emirates.

Talking about the opposition fans, Wenger said, per football.london: "They were very clever. Did they go through Arsenal membership? I don’t know.

Arsenal FC v 1. FC Koeln - UEFA Europa League

"I follow German football and they have not played in 25 years in Europe. Were the problems created by people with no tickets? I don’t know."

Wenger then discussed the weekend's game, citing Arsenal's impressive recent record against the Blues.

"In recent years, Cheslea have had great teams - It was always difficult to win there.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-BOURNEMOUTH

"But our record recently against Chelsea has been good. Lets continue to focus on the quality of our game, not worry too much on where we play."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

