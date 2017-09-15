FIFA 18 is just around the corner and fans have been eagerly watching to see what players are rated highly and what players haven't been given their due.

However, if there is one thing we can always agree that people love to have on FIFA, it's a player with pace.

On previous installments of the FIFA franchise, you could argue that nothing is more valuable than having pace in your side.

However, on the new game, the creators have specifically gone out of their way to take the edge of pace and strength. Now, you have to really build the play.

Regardless, pace still has its worth and there's nothing more satisfying than turning the burners on and leaving someone for dead.

Below are the top 20 fastest players in the new FIFA 18 game. Jot these names down!

20: Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) - 93 pace

19: Bruma (RB Leipzig) - 93 pace

18: Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) - 93 pace

17: Raheem Sterling (Man City) - 93 pace

16: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 93 pace

15: Lucas (PSG) - 93 pace

14: Jordi Alba (Barcelona) - 93 pace

13: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 93 pace

12: Gelson Martins (Sporting) - 94 pace

11: Jonas Aguirre (Necaxa) - 94 pace

10: Kekuta Manneh (Colombus Crew) - 94 pace

9: David Accam (Chicago Fire) - 94 pace

8: Leroy Sane (Man City) - 94 pace

7: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) - 94 pace

6: Jurgen Damm (Tigres) - 95 pace

5: Ernest Asante (FC Nordsjælland) - 95 pace

4: Mathis Bolly (Greuther Fürth) - 95 pace

3: Hector Bellerin (Arsenal) - 95 pace

2: Jonathan Biabiany (Sparta Prague) - 96 pace

1: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) - 96 pace

According to EA Sports, things like agility and physical stats contribute to separating players who have the same actual pace rating.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona have two players each in the list and therefore the most - will you be taking over one of them in the pursuit of break-neck pace?

Aubameyang tops the list and the Gabonese goal machine has good company with him at Dortmund on the game.

Last year's cover star Marco Reus, wonderkid Christian Pulisic, Mario Gotze and Andre Schurrle are all speedy, skillful options to play alongside him. Perhaps Dortmund are the team to be on this year's game?

