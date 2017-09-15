FIFA 18 is just around the corner and fans have been eagerly watching to see what players are rated highly and what players haven't been given their due.
However, if there is one thing we can always agree that people love to have on FIFA, it's a player with pace.
On previous installments of the FIFA franchise, you could argue that nothing is more valuable than having pace in your side.
However, on the new game, the creators have specifically gone out of their way to take the edge of pace and strength. Now, you have to really build the play.
Regardless, pace still has its worth and there's nothing more satisfying than turning the burners on and leaving someone for dead.
Below are the top 20 fastest players in the new FIFA 18 game. Jot these names down!
20: Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) - 93 pace
19: Bruma (RB Leipzig) - 93 pace
18: Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) - 93 pace
17: Raheem Sterling (Man City) - 93 pace
16: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 93 pace
15: Lucas (PSG) - 93 pace
14: Jordi Alba (Barcelona) - 93 pace
13: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 93 pace
12: Gelson Martins (Sporting) - 94 pace
11: Jonas Aguirre (Necaxa) - 94 pace
10: Kekuta Manneh (Colombus Crew) - 94 pace
9: David Accam (Chicago Fire) - 94 pace
8: Leroy Sane (Man City) - 94 pace
7: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) - 94 pace
6: Jurgen Damm (Tigres) - 95 pace
5: Ernest Asante (FC Nordsjælland) - 95 pace
4: Mathis Bolly (Greuther Fürth) - 95 pace
3: Hector Bellerin (Arsenal) - 95 pace
2: Jonathan Biabiany (Sparta Prague) - 96 pace
1: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) - 96 pace
According to EA Sports, things like agility and physical stats contribute to separating players who have the same actual pace rating.
Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona have two players each in the list and therefore the most - will you be taking over one of them in the pursuit of break-neck pace?
Aubameyang tops the list and the Gabonese goal machine has good company with him at Dortmund on the game.
Last year's cover star Marco Reus, wonderkid Christian Pulisic, Mario Gotze and Andre Schurrle are all speedy, skillful options to play alongside him. Perhaps Dortmund are the team to be on this year's game?
