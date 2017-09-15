Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

FIFA 18.

The top 20 fastest players on FIFA 18 has been revealed with some shocking names

FIFA 18 is just around the corner and fans have been eagerly watching to see what players are rated highly and what players haven't been given their due.

However, if there is one thing we can always agree that people love to have on FIFA, it's a player with pace.

On previous installments of the FIFA franchise, you could argue that nothing is more valuable than having pace in your side.

However, on the new game, the creators have specifically gone out of their way to take the edge of pace and strength. Now, you have to really build the play.

Regardless, pace still has its worth and there's nothing more satisfying than turning the burners on and leaving someone for dead.

Below are the top 20 fastest players in the new FIFA 18 game. Jot these names down!

20: Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) - 93 pace

FBL-ESP-LIGA-DEPORTIVO-ATHLETIC

19: Bruma (RB Leipzig) - 93 pace

FBL-ENG-GER-POR-LEIPZIG-BENFICA-FRIENDLY

18: Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) - 93 pace

Deportivo Alaves v Barcelona - La Liga

17: Raheem Sterling (Man City) - 93 pace

Feyenoord v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League

16: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 93 pace

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

15: Lucas (PSG) - 93 pace

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-BASTIA

14: Jordi Alba (Barcelona) - 93 pace

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Supercopa de Espana: 1st Leg

13: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 93 pace

Liverpool FC v Sevilla FC - UEFA Champions League

12: Gelson Martins (Sporting) - 94 pace

FBL-POR-LIGA-FEIRENSE-SPORTING

11: Jonas Aguirre (Necaxa) - 94 pace

FBL-LIBERTADORES-ROSARIO-NACIONAL

10: Kekuta Manneh (Colombus Crew) - 94 pace

Charleston Battery v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Carolina Challenge Cup

9: David Accam (Chicago Fire) - 94 pace

Montreal Impact v Chicago Fire

8: Leroy Sane (Man City) - 94 pace

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

7: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) - 94 pace

6: Jurgen Damm (Tigres) - 95 pace

FBL-MEXICO-CONCACAF-PUMAS-TIGRES

5: Ernest Asante (FC Nordsjælland) - 95 pace

4: Mathis Bolly (Greuther Fürth) - 95 pace

Colombia v Cote D'Ivoire: Group C - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

3: Hector Bellerin (Arsenal) - 95 pace

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-BOURNEMOUTH

2: Jonathan Biabiany (Sparta Prague) - 96 pace

FC Internazionale Milano v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

1: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) - 96 pace

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League

According to EA Sports, things like agility and physical stats contribute to separating players who have the same actual pace rating.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona have two players each in the list and therefore the most - will you be taking over one of them in the pursuit of break-neck pace?

Aubameyang tops the list and the Gabonese goal machine has good company with him at Dortmund on the game.

Last year's cover star Marco Reus, wonderkid Christian Pulisic, Mario Gotze and Andre Schurrle are all speedy, skillful options to play alongside him. Perhaps Dortmund are the team to be on this year's game?

Borussia Dortmund
Football

