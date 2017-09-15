Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Tennis

.

Andy Murray makes fun of Nick Kyrgios with comment on latest Instagram post

The term ‘bromance’ is thrown around alot these days, and tennis players tend to spend a lot of time with each other while on tour, so it’s hardly surprising when a few of them begin to get chummy with one another.

Andy Murray has developed a recent habit of mocking Nick Kyrgios on Instagram. Now, given the Aussie’s often fiery temperament on court, you’d think he’d be one of the last guys you’d want to take the mickey out of. But the British number one doesn’t see it that way.

After Kyrgios posted a photo of himself wearing a fully Australian emblazoned hoodie and tracksuit bottoms to Instagram, Murray decided to poke fun at his friend by commenting on the post - scroll down to see the exchange.

“Love how you’ve tucked your socks into your trousers.. That’s really cool” said the world no. 3 in a cheeky attempt to try and rile the Australian.

Kyrgios took it in good spirit and replied with “Don’t be upset that you can’t pull it off @andymurray”.

It isn’t the first time these two have gone at each other on Instagram. Back in August, the world no. 20 posted a video to his Instagram account which showed him dance on court following a brilliant cross court winner during a match against Ivo Karlovic. He captioned it “Let’s keep it rolling.”

Murray’s response was brutal: “For someone who parties so much I’d expect some better moves”.

This came shortly after reports about Kyrgios’ partying lifestyle following on from him pulling out of Wimbledon.

It’s clear that while some of us might think of the two-time Wimbledon winner as a bit cold and uninteresting, he’s clearly got another side to his personality away from the camera and interviewer’s microphone, a funnier and more jovial side.

Murray is currently taking time out to rehabilitate himself after injury forced him to miss the US Open, while Nick Kyrgios bowed out disappointingly in the first round in New York.

The Australian is back in action again this weekend, though, for the Davis Cup tie in Belgium.

