Manchester City summer signing Benjamin Mendy has quickly earned himself a reputation as one of the funniest sportsmen on Twitter.

The £52m signing from Monaco has also performed excellently on the pitch since returning from injury, bagging an assist in the 5-0 win over Liverpool last week.

“In training we work this with Sane and other players,” said Mendy, as per the Manchester Evening News, who was making his home debut for the Blues.

“Leroy works on the left with me so I know him well. When he gave me the ball I knew what he would do, in my heart.

“He gave me the ball, I crossed it and … goal!”

The 23-year-old French left-back is expected to be in starting XI when Pep Guardiola's side visit Watford on Saturday.

Mendy's unacceptable FIFA card

FIFA 18 player ratings have been gradually released over the last week and Mendy was dismayed to learn of his new rating.

The latest version of the popular series is due to be released in the UK later in September.

Manchester City's full-back took shots at EA Sports on Twitter on Thursday evening after learning of his improved rating.

Mendy was a 75 on FIFA 17 but was hoping for a much bigger upgrade following his amazing season at Ligue 1 winners Monaco.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi also complained to EA Sports on Twitter about his FIFA rating and supported his former Marseille teammate on Twitter.

The Belgian forward tweeted in French "you tell them brother" and called for a team upgrade.

Mendy wasn't interested in Chelsea

Monaco were reluctant to sell one of their prized assets but vice-president Vadim Vasilyev revealed why he let Mendy go.

"For a while, we held off," Vasilyev told L'Equipe. "And then, we thought – in spite of the offers that we had had for him and him indicating that he wanted to leave – could he have another season like the last one?

"At first, I said, 'no, you're staying.' He replied: 'But Vadim, I really want to go to City and link up with Guardiola.'

"On numerous occasions he said to me: 'If it was Chelsea, I'd stay; but if it's a chance to work with Guardiola, I want to go.'

"He'd spoken so frankly with me. So, when City met the asking price and when he became the most expensive defender in the world, there were no more arguments to have with him. We weighed up the for and against and said to him: 'OK, you can go.'"

