Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Benjamin Mendy.

Benjamin Mendy's brilliant tweet to EA Sports about his FIFA 18 rating goes viral

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester City summer signing Benjamin Mendy has quickly earned himself a reputation as one of the funniest sportsmen on Twitter.

The £52m signing from Monaco has also performed excellently on the pitch since returning from injury, bagging an assist in the 5-0 win over Liverpool last week.

“In training we work this with Sane and other players,” said Mendy, as per the Manchester Evening News, who was making his home debut for the Blues.

Article continues below

“Leroy works on the left with me so I know him well. When he gave me the ball I knew what he would do, in my heart.

“He gave me the ball, I crossed it and … goal!”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Possible reason for Braun Strowman and John Cena's steel steps spot on RAW

Possible reason for Braun Strowman and John Cena's steel steps spot on RAW

Watch: Messi showed a new side to his game to help Dembele v Juventus

Watch: Messi showed a new side to his game to help Dembele v Juventus

Sead Kolasinac expertly trolls FC Koln fans while celebrating his goal

Sead Kolasinac expertly trolls FC Koln fans while celebrating his goal

The 23-year-old French left-back is expected to be in starting XI when Pep Guardiola's side visit Watford on Saturday.

Mendy's unacceptable FIFA card

FIFA 18 player ratings have been gradually released over the last week and Mendy was dismayed to learn of his new rating.

FBL-EUR-C1-FEYENOORD-MAN CITY

The latest version of the popular series is due to be released in the UK later in September.

Manchester City's full-back took shots at EA Sports on Twitter on Thursday evening after learning of his improved rating.

Mendy was a 75 on FIFA 17 but was hoping for a much bigger upgrade following his amazing season at Ligue 1 winners Monaco.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi also complained to EA Sports on Twitter about his FIFA rating and supported his former Marseille teammate on Twitter.

The Belgian forward tweeted in French "you tell them brother" and called for a team upgrade.

Mendy wasn't interested in Chelsea

Monaco were reluctant to sell one of their prized assets but vice-president Vadim Vasilyev revealed why he let Mendy go.

"For a while, we held off," Vasilyev told L'Equipe. "And then, we thought – in spite of the offers that we had had for him and him indicating that he wanted to leave – could he have another season like the last one?

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO

"At first, I said, 'no, you're staying.' He replied: 'But Vadim, I really want to go to City and link up with Guardiola.'

"On numerous occasions he said to me: 'If it was Chelsea, I'd stay; but if it's a chance to work with Guardiola, I want to go.'

"He'd spoken so frankly with me. So, when City met the asking price and when he became the most expensive defender in the world, there were no more arguments to have with him. We weighed up the for and against and said to him: 'OK, you can go.'"

FBL-EUR-C1-FEYENOORD-MAN CITY

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Vincent Kompany
Football
Kevin De Bruyne

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Watch: Messi showed a new side to his game to help Dembele v Juventus

Watch: Messi showed a new side to his game to help Dembele v Juventus

Sead Kolasinac expertly trolls FC Koln fans while celebrating his goal

Sead Kolasinac expertly trolls FC Koln fans while celebrating his goal

Watch: Shocking scenes as FC Koln terrorise Arsenal with violence at Emirates Stadium

Watch: Shocking scenes as FC Koln terrorise Arsenal with violence at Emirates Stadium

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again