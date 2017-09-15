Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Formula 1

Fernando Alonso refuses to clarify McLaren future

Fernando Alonso's McLaren and F1 future still is unclear with the legendary Spanish driver refusing to provide clarity.

It is accepted wisdom that Alonso will be staying at McLaren next year, with him having few other options elsewhere.

This seems even more likely given the recent split between McLaren and their engine manufacturer Honda.

But Alonso has told reporters otherwise:

"There are options everywhere, and they are all very good. You just need to be patient and wait a couple of weeks."

McLaren switched to Honda engines three years ago, coinciding with Alonso's switch from Ferrari to join the team but they have been unable to compete with the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull.

McLaren will go forward using Renault engines, which it is hoped will make their cars more competitive and reliable.

Alonso currently sits in 15th place in the F1 standings, with no race wins or even a podium finish to his name so far this season.

F1 Grand Prix of Italy

He suggested that the delay in announcing his future is out of loyalty to McLaren, but conceded that whatever he does next year, he will put winning at the forefront of his decision-making:

"Whatever I do next year will be because I want to win. I will not be in any series to be fighting for top 10, top 15, nothing like that. There are many options I'm studying and looking at. Formula One is my first and only priority. I will wait to make a decision on that before making decisions on other series.”

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Previews

"At the same time, I want to give time to my team. After the last three years with some struggles that we went through together, to have time for them to make decisions, to see the future for next year's car.

"After they take decisions, I will take mine. I want to stay loyal at least to that. I will not make any decisions without them making any decisions first. I'm relaxed, happy, and we'll see what's going on in the next few weeks."

Formula 1

