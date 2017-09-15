Everton produced yet another absolutely miserable performance on Thursday night, losing 3-0 to Atalanta in the Europa League.

Ronald Koeman's side, who began the season with some positive results, are on a terrible run of form.

They were trailing 3-0 by half-time on Thursday night and Koeman shared the following message after the game on Instagram: "A really poor first half in all aspects, without the right attitude and I am responsible."

Article continues below

They suffered back-to-back losses to Chelsea and Spurs in the league but it is the manner of their hopeless defeats that has many of their fans worrying.

Despite spending over £150m this summer, Everton look a weaker side than the one that finished 7th last season.

Article continues below

There is no balance or fluidity right now and the club are suffering following the sale of star man Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

Everton failed to bring in a lethal goalscorer to replace Lukaku and now find themselves relying on the uninspiring duo of Sandro Ramirez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Legendary Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney returned to his boyhood club as part of the deal which saw Lukaku go the other way.

However - despite scoring in each of his opening two Premier League fixtures - Rooney's performances have certainly been lacking and the 31-year-old attacker is in danger of being dropped ahead of Sunday's return to Old Trafford.

He was played out of position on the left-wing in order to accommodate club-record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson in Thursday night's humiliating defeat - Rooney did not fare well and was hauled off during the second half.

Retired Arsenal defender Martin Keown was slating Rooney during his commentary duties whilst Manchester United fans on Twitter were all saying the same thing.

Rooney is Manchester United and England's all-time record goalscorer and one Chelsea fan reminded Reds supporters to show a little respect. He definitely had a point.

The veteran forward, who was made captain by Louis van Gaal in 2014, will surely get a warm reception when he returns to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Koeman bemoans Everton's team chemistry

"I don't see a team on the pitch," said Koeman in his post-match press conference. "I see 11 individual players.

"You can be poor on the ball, like we were in the first half, make many mistakes. The pitch was not the best, but it was the same problem for Atalanta.

"But they showed to us really the passion you need to have and show when you play football.

"So that's a question to myself, what I did wrong."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms