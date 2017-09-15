The race for the top spot in this season’s title challenge is heating up with every weekend as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel match each other in every aspect in their quest for supremacy.

After the conclusion of the European leg in 2017, Formula One gears up for one of the most glamorous races of the calendar year with Singapore being the next stop, the 14th race of this campaign.

Although the highly anticipated contest between Mercedes and Ferrari won’t be the only factor the heat will be turned up at the Marina Bay circuit this Sunday.

That's because the drivers have been issued a warning regarding ‘heat stroke’ during the race while the teams come to terms with the weather under the arc-lights of the street circuit over the next few days.

The forecast is the temperature will ascend up to 30 degrees [86F] on Sunday night, while the humidity could reach 86%.

The race is set for a two-hour long showdown among the competitors, meaning a driver is poised to lose around 6½ lbs in body weight over the course of 61 laps.

Haas' Romain Grosjean revealed that they have been informed the weather conditions could play a pivotal role in determining the winner at Singapore.

The Telegraph quoted the French star saying: “Fitness has evolved, but there is a high probability that we could get a heat shock and be in a pretty bad situation.”

“Normally your body manages to keep going through the race, but when you get the chequered flag, everything switches off. The key is to drink throughout the race, even though it isn’t easy.

“Already on the grid, when you jump into the cockpit, you’re sweating and thinking, ‘I’ve got to go in there for two hours and it’s going to get warmer. We know it’s one of the challenges of the year.”

It is believed drivers have put in extra sessions during the off season and the summer break on cardio fitness in order to cope with condition like this.

Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz has been familiarising himself with the heat of a sauna, setting the temperature at 50 degrees [120F].

The threat of heat shock, however, is likely to only add to the drama of a critical race.

Hamilton currently leads the drivers' championship with 238 points, just three ahead of his German counterpart Vettel after 13 rounds.

