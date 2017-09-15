Dirk Nowitzki will be entering his 20th season with the Dallas Mavericks and he is one of the last of a dying breed.

The German has been with the Mavs throughout his entire NBA career and never considered leaving the franchise at any point.

Future Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, two players from Dirk's generation, retired in 2016 and also represented just one team during their illustrious careers.

With star players moving either via free agency or trades in recent years, loyalty has been a big talking point in the league this summer.

Players like Paul George and Gordon Hayward decided not to sign extensions with their respective teams this summer and have lost many fans in both Indiana and Utah.

On the other hand, the likes of Jimmy Butler and Isaiah Thomas had no intention of bolting from Chicago or Boston but were surprisingly traded by their teams.

Many players have spoken out about the double standards in the league and how fans must recognise that teams are also as guilty as players when it comes to loyalty.

Nowitzki believes the NBA has changed a lot over the years and that money and championships come before loyalty in this current era.

"I understand, the new NBA is a little different, it's about making money and winning and not as much about being loyal anymore," he said in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

The veteran also stated that he never had the urge to leave Dallas as he felt he was where he belonged and cited his great relationship with owner Mark Cuban and the fans as a big factor.

The 39-year-old wasn't slighting anybody with his answer but just accurately reflecting the current state of the league.

There's no reason why players shouldn't be seeking money and championships, as they are arguably the two main aspects of the game.

Loyalty and longevity with one organisation are a bonus, but as we've seen with both players and teams, it's not always possible to achieve this.

But we shouldn't overlook the players that have remained loyal to the teams they were drafted by and are likely to remain with them for years to come.

John Wall and Stephen Curry signed long-term extended contracts with the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors this summer and DeMar DeRozan committed his future to the Toronto Raptors last year.

Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder and won his first MVP award with the team last season and could potentially sign a five-year $207 million supermax extension soon.

The game has certainly changed over the years but it's a business and the players have become just as smart as the teams.