EA Sports have been revealing player cards over the last couple of weeks, hoping to build excitement ahead of the UK's September 29 release date.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo beat Leo Messi to top spot in the player ratings for the second successive season.

The Portuguese forward looks set to tie Messi on five Ballon d'Or's after playing a starring role in Madrid's Champions League success.

Incredibly, Ronaldo scored two in the final against Juventus, three in the semi-final against Atletico Madrid and five in the quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

The 32-year-old has unsurprisingly been awarded his 5* skills by FIFA whilst Messi misses out yet again.

Messi's new teammate Ousmane Dembele features alongside the most skilful players on the planet for the very first time.

The 20-year-old French winger became Barcelona's club record signing this summer, joining from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could rise to €150m.

There are 39 players in this year's game who can boast 5* skill moves - three more than the 36 in FIFA 17.

Despite being frozen out at PSG, Hatem Ben Arfa remains one of the elite technical players on the new FIFA game.

The FIFA 18 5* skillers

Cristiano Ronaldo (94)

Ricardo Quaresma (83)

Nani (83)

Adien McGeady (75)

Hatem Ben Arfa (81)

Douglas Costa (82)

Juan Cuadrado (82)

Élton José Xavier Gomes (74)

Ousmane Dembele (83)

Stephan El Shaarawy (80)

Shikabala (70)

Andriy Yarmolenko (81)

Ignacio Piatti (80)

Ilsinho (67)

Matias Fernandez (78)

Soufiane Boufal (79)

Yannick Bolasie (78)

Marlos (82)

Carlos Villanueva (75)

Oussama Assaidi (73)

Charly Musonda (76)

Angel Di Maria (85)

Giorgi Chanturia (70)

Vincent Aboubakar (78)

Paul Pogba (87)

Mohamed Elyounoussi (78)

Alexandru Maxim (75)

Jordan Botoka (66)

Franck Ribery (86)

Vitinho (77)

Edison Flores (63)

Ricardo Kishna (75)

Thiago (88)

Benson Manuel (69)

Matheus Pereira (70)

Riyad Mahrez (83)

Neymar (92)

Thabo Rakhale (70)

Gelson Martins (81)

