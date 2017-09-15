Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Ander Herrera.

Details of Jose Mourinho & Ander Herrera bust-up explain why he's out of Man United side

Manchester United have started the season like a house on fire, despite their 2-2 draw last weekend to Stoke.

The Red Devils opened up their Premier League campaign with three wins and no goals conceded before their trip to the BEt365 Stadium last weekend, but they got back on track in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jose Mourinho's men romped past Basel with a comfortable 3-0 victory and it's a very different United side to the one we saw last season.

Now full of energy and purpose, Mourinho has made plenty of shrewd signings to initiate the change.

Top of the list has to be Romelu Lukaku with five goals to his name already, but former Chelsea man Nemanja Matic has made a huge impact by freeing up Paul Pogba too.

Matic's starring role has come at the expense of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for last season, Ander Herrera. But, according to the Daily Mail, there is more to the Spaniard's absence than meets the eye.

It's been reported that Mourinho and Herrera fell out at the tail end of last season because the player invited a friend who had close ties to Celta Vigo to the club's training ground - a team they were facing in the Europa League.

Mourinho objected to the idea and dressed him down in front of his teammates.

Manchester United v Stoke City - Premier League

The Mail claim an ‘insider’ said: “We used to joke that he was Jose’s golden boy, and they were always chatting about the game.

“But the dynamic has changed since the end of last season. It’s not the same.”

However, speaking to MUTV a few weeks ago, Herrera seems happy enough at Old Trafford.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

“I know it’s not easy to do what we did last season because we won three trophies, but we are going to try our best.

“I think we’re in a good moment, the club is in a good moment, we have a good understanding with the manager, so I’m very optimistic for the season.”

Topics:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Football
Paul Pogba

