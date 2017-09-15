Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Piers Morgan..

Piers Morgan has made a surprise claim about Jack Wilshere on Twitter

Football News
24/7

Arsenal are back in European action, well, kind of.

For the first time under Arsene Wenger, the Gunners are starting the season in the Europa League and are left to watch as five of their rivals soak up the Champions League. It's certainly an unusual sight to see Arsenal striding out for Thursday night football.

Nevertheless, the north London club have made the perfect start to their new campaign in the competition and their potential endeavour to replicate Manchester United's achievement of last season.

German side Cologne made the trip down to the Emirates in a game that was delayed by crowd trouble after away supporters were able to infiltrate the ground. And it was the visitors who made the better start when the action commenced, Jhon Cordoba capitalising on David Ospina's error.

Sead Kolasinac calmed the nerves just after half-time, though, producing a Schalke-related celebration to taunt their opponents. Alexis Sanchez then popped up with a stunning goal before Hector Bellerin killed off the game at 3-1.

However, one of the largest talking points of the game proved the return of Jack Wilshere.

His loan departure to Bournemouth looked to be Wilshere's last chance to impress Wenger and the Englishman didn't exactly set the world alight on the south coast. The 25-year-old failed to score in 29 appearances, produced just two assists and was once again blighted by injury.

All that being said, Wenger has stood true to Wilshere and handed him another olive branch. Moreover, in the player's defence, he put in an impressive performance upon his return.

FBL-EUR-C3-ARSENAL-COLOGNE

Replacing Alex Iwobi in the 68th minute, he provided a tenacious injection into the midfield. He even showed off his once regularly heralded skill set in providing an expert dummy in the build-up to Bellerin's goal.

One man who was certainly impressed with Wilshere's performance was Piers Morgan. The often outspoken Arsenal supporter never hesitates to dish out criticism but was feeling optimistic with his latest tweet:

Check it out below:

Of course, the most eye-catching comment concerns the fact he rates Wilshere higher than Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman wasn't in the squad to face Cologne and had a similarly mediocre 2016-17 campaign.

Just a single league goal last term and a general stagnation since his purple patch of 2013-14 has left Arsenal fans torn as regards his regular place in the side.

Wilshere and Ramsey both offer something very different in the Arsenal team and the former has done himself no harm with a striking return in a red jersey.

Manchester City v Arsenal - FA Community Shield

If Morgan was the manager, it seems there would be contest and Wilshere's Arsenal career wouldn't be dead in the water, after all.

Who would you rather have in your team - Jack Wilshere or Aaron Ramsey? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Europa League
Arsene Wenger
Football
Alexis Sanchez
Jack Wilshere

