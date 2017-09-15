Joel Embiid made his long-awaited NBA debut last season and he proved to be worth the wait for the Philadelphia 76ers.

After two years of injury nightmare, the big man finally took to the court and displayed his talent and array of skills.

Despite being on a minutes restriction, Embiid averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in 31 contests in his rookie campaign.

A knee injury in March cruelly ended his year but he showed enough to wow the Philly faithful and potentially become a future star for the franchise.

His talent is certainly unquestionable, but his health continues to raise doubts about how many games he can play in a season.

The 22-year-old decided to fire back at his doubters with a strongly-worded social media post saying: "It's almost that time of the year... can't wait to shut these b--- up and the Process never ends. JUST TRUST IT #TheProcess."

It appears the center is ready to begin training camp with the 76ers later this month but the franchise will have a big decision to make regarding his future in October.

Embiid will be entering his fourth year in the league and is eligible for an extension. He is seeking a max contract and it poses a huge dilemma for the Sixers.

Giving a huge long-term deal to a player who has only played 31 games and has serious health concerns will be a big risk.

But Philadelphia knows they may not get another star like 'The Process' and reports are already suggesting that they are looking to tie him down.

If they fail to agree on a contract extension by the October deadline, Embiid will become a restricted free agent and the 76ers will have to match any offer sheet presented to the seven-footer in order to keep him.

If he returns to full fitness, the Cameroonian will be the focal point of a team that has a real chance of ending its sequence of losing seasons and competing for a playoff berth.

The addition of rookie point guard Markelle Fultz was key as were the acquisitions of veteran free agents J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson.

The return of Ben Simmons will also be a huge factor as he'll elevate the Sixers' offence with his terrific playmaking abilities.

With several Eastern Conference teams losing star players this summer, an opportunity to return to the postseason will be available for Philly but it's down to them to grasp it.