Boxing

.

Anthony Joshua has revealed his two biggest threats in the heavyweight division

There is just over a month to go before Anthony Joshua steps back into the ring for the first time since securing an emphatic win over Wladimir Klitschko in April this year, to face Bulgarian star Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua was hoping to secure a lucrative rematch with Klitschko in Las Vegas but the Ukranian opted to retire, leaving his last opponent with no choice but to face mandatory rival Pulev.

Ahead of the showdown at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, the unified world heavyweight champion revealed his two ‘biggest’ threats in the division and also about beleaguered compatriot Tyson Fury.

Speaking to Sky Sports, asked if he would like to see the recently retired Fury return, the 27-year-old said: “In my heart, I do. It's all we know. It's what we've given our youth to, and our young adult life to.

“You can have a year or two off through mistakes and complacency but, deep down, it's all you know so you'll always come home.

“The boxing ring is where he will find peace.”

Joshua, on the other hand, must turn his focus to his next counterpart, Pulev, who he believes will offer a tough challenge on October 28 and has been training hard for the event in Wales.

The Brit will be defending his IBF, IBO and WBA [Super] titles against the 36-year-old, and despite being the overwhelming favourite, Joshua has revealed he considers Pulev to be among his biggest threats - alongside Deontay Wilder.

“My biggest threat is two people. My next challenger, because if I make one slip-up it all goes wrong, Kubrat Pulev.

“Loads of experience, really good jab, he's always kept himself at world title level. He's very talented, in that sense.

BOX-HEAVY-IBF-WBA-GBR-BUL-JOSHUA-PULEV

“Deontay Wilder is making noise in the States and that's a fight that people want to see. So Wilder is a threat, as well.

“I can't let myself down. I'm capable of beating everyone - this is my ego talking - but I've got to keep my feet firmly on the ground.”

Still undefeated in his 19 bouts to date, Joshua is regarded as one of the best heavyweights the nation has produced in a long time and the British ace is poised to dominate the division for years to come.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

