Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Mourinho Guardiola.

PSG defender trolls Man City whilst revealing his love of Man United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City make up one of the most famous rivalries in world football.

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are the two men in charge as United and City appear to be going head-to-head for the title this season.

Both clubs are unbeaten so far and surely, along with Chelsea, have the most impressive squads in the league.

Article continues below

Manchester United have a much richer history than their rivals but have suffered an unquestionable nosedive since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

Mourinho could well be the man to bring glory back to Old Trafford - the fans certainly think so.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

The reason one notable SmackDown Live star hasn't been used on WWE TV

The reason one notable SmackDown Live star hasn't been used on WWE TV

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Guardiola struggled in his first season at the Etihad but now has an array of world class attacking talents at his disposal following an excellent summer in the transfer market.

FIFA 18 is just two weeks from being released and PSG defender Thomas Meunier was yesterday speaking at a promotional event.

Metz v Paris Saint Germain - Ligue 1

The 25-year-old Belgian right-back joined the French giants from Club Brugge in 2016 and has cemented his role as an important squad player.

Meunier got the better of Serge Aurier last season but will now compete with Dani Alves for a place in the starting XI.

He's spoken of his adoration of Manchester United in the past and Red Devils fans will love his latest comments trolling Manchester City at the FIFA 18 launch.

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Which club do you play with on FIFA?

"If not Paris, then Manchester."

Which Manchester?

"United. The real one. I've always been a fan."

Watch the video in French.

Speaking to Belgian outlet DH in February, he said: "I’ve always said that one day, I would like to play in the Premier League.

"I’m very happy in Paris and if I finish my career there, it won’t be a disappointment, far from it. But, if one day, I had to leave Paris, why not?

FBL-FRA-L1-BORDEAUX-PARIS

"On the other side of the Channel, there are the stadiums, the fans, and I’ve never hidden that I’m a big fan of Manchester United, which remains, in my eyes, the real reference in the world of football."

Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are Mourinho's only choices at right-back - perhaps he'll be looking to strengthen in 2018.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Football

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Arsenal's fans are fuming with what Lukas Podolski tweeted to FC Koln's fans

Arsenal's fans are fuming with what Lukas Podolski tweeted to FC Koln's fans

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again