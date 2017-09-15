Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City make up one of the most famous rivalries in world football.

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are the two men in charge as United and City appear to be going head-to-head for the title this season.

Both clubs are unbeaten so far and surely, along with Chelsea, have the most impressive squads in the league.

Manchester United have a much richer history than their rivals but have suffered an unquestionable nosedive since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

Mourinho could well be the man to bring glory back to Old Trafford - the fans certainly think so.

Guardiola struggled in his first season at the Etihad but now has an array of world class attacking talents at his disposal following an excellent summer in the transfer market.

FIFA 18 is just two weeks from being released and PSG defender Thomas Meunier was yesterday speaking at a promotional event.

The 25-year-old Belgian right-back joined the French giants from Club Brugge in 2016 and has cemented his role as an important squad player.

Meunier got the better of Serge Aurier last season but will now compete with Dani Alves for a place in the starting XI.

He's spoken of his adoration of Manchester United in the past and Red Devils fans will love his latest comments trolling Manchester City at the FIFA 18 launch.

Which club do you play with on FIFA?

"If not Paris, then Manchester."

Which Manchester?

"United. The real one. I've always been a fan."

Watch the video in French.

Speaking to Belgian outlet DH in February, he said: "I’ve always said that one day, I would like to play in the Premier League.

"I’m very happy in Paris and if I finish my career there, it won’t be a disappointment, far from it. But, if one day, I had to leave Paris, why not?

"On the other side of the Channel, there are the stadiums, the fans, and I’ve never hidden that I’m a big fan of Manchester United, which remains, in my eyes, the real reference in the world of football."

Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are Mourinho's only choices at right-back - perhaps he'll be looking to strengthen in 2018.

