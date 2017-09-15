It's back to league matters for both Manchester United and Everton on Sunday when they collide at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils enjoyed a resounding 3-0 victory over Basel on Tuesday whereas Everton were handsomely beaten 3-0 away in Italy by Atalanta on Thursday.

That's not a good omen for the Toffees heading into the Premier League clash on Sunday against the unbeaten United, but one man surely determined to prove a point is former United man Wayne Rooney.

The 31-year-old forward is United's all-time record goalscorer - as well as England's for that matter - but returned to his boyhood club Everton in the summer on a free transfer.

The former England skipper started well enough with two goals in his first two games, but the team's form has dipped dramatically since then.

Romelu Lukaku, on the other hand, switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in the summer and has gotten off to a hot start with five strikes.

So what should Rooney do if he scores on Sunday? Many players chose to respect their former club if they find the net against them, but United legend Ryan Giggs is not advising that.

"If you score a goal, you hear players talk about, you sort of lose yourself and I don't think we should get away from that," he told Sky Sports.

"Show respect, don't go over the top, but if you score a goal then celebrate. I think fans recognise that."

"Knowing Wayne, I'm sure he'll be nervous, but relishing the chance as well and he'll want to score because that's his job," he added.

Regardless, Giggs believes the United fans will give Rooney the reception his legendary service deserves.

"He'll get a great reception from the United fans because he was such a great player for United in such a successful era as well.

"I'm sure he'll be looking forward to it and the United fans will be looking forward to seeing how he does as well, hoping he doesn't score and Wayne the opposite, hoping he does score."

