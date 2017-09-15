Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Ryan Giggs Wayne Rooney.

Ryan Giggs tells Wayne Rooney what he should do if he scores against Man United for Everton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's back to league matters for both Manchester United and Everton on Sunday when they collide at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils enjoyed a resounding 3-0 victory over Basel on Tuesday whereas Everton were handsomely beaten 3-0 away in Italy by Atalanta on Thursday.

That's not a good omen for the Toffees heading into the Premier League clash on Sunday against the unbeaten United, but one man surely determined to prove a point is former United man Wayne Rooney.

Article continues below

The 31-year-old forward is United's all-time record goalscorer - as well as England's for that matter - but returned to his boyhood club Everton in the summer on a free transfer.

The former England skipper started well enough with two goals in his first two games, but the team's form has dipped dramatically since then.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

The reason one notable SmackDown Live star hasn't been used on WWE TV

The reason one notable SmackDown Live star hasn't been used on WWE TV

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Romelu Lukaku, on the other hand, switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in the summer and has gotten off to a hot start with five strikes.

So what should Rooney do if he scores on Sunday? Many players chose to respect their former club if they find the net against them, but United legend Ryan Giggs is not advising that.

"If you score a goal, you hear players talk about, you sort of lose yourself and I don't think we should get away from that," he told Sky Sports.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN UTD-ARSENAL

"Show respect, don't go over the top, but if you score a goal then celebrate. I think fans recognise that."

"Knowing Wayne, I'm sure he'll be nervous, but relishing the chance as well and he'll want to score because that's his job," he added.

Regardless, Giggs believes the United fans will give Rooney the reception his legendary service deserves.

FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-ROONEY

"He'll get a great reception from the United fans because he was such a great player for United in such a successful era as well.

"I'm sure he'll be looking forward to it and the United fans will be looking forward to seeing how he does as well, hoping he doesn't score and Wayne the opposite, hoping he does score."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Arsenal's fans are fuming with what Lukas Podolski tweeted to FC Koln's fans

Arsenal's fans are fuming with what Lukas Podolski tweeted to FC Koln's fans

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again