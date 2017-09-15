Kell Brook reveals Gennady Golovkin’s main weakness ahead of Canelo Alvarez fight

As time draws closer to the highly anticipated clash between two giants of boxing in Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez, experts and the boxing faithful are hoping for an enticing contest this Saturday.

A full-house is expected at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on Saturday.

Ahead of the bout, British boxer Kell Brook has disclosed Golovkin’s ‘main’ weakness which could provide Alvarez an advantage during the fight.

Brook, who succumbed to a TKO loss against ‘Triple G’ last year in London, gave Sky Sports a first-hand account of what it is like to face the Kazakhstan fighter.

“I was surprised by Golovkin's extensive reach. It was actually how long his arms were! As soon as I was opposite him, I realised. I always thought I could keep out of range, but clearly I didn't.”

Asked about the ring skills of the 35-year-old, The Special One said: “He was weird, the way he threw his shots. They landed when you didn't expect him to chuck them.

“But he is so strong and powerful, you know you're being hit.

“I've never been in with anyone with that much power. It was weird power as well, hard to explain but it is definitely powerful. Some fighters have a sharp, snappy power, others have that really dense power and his was in the middle.

“All I can say is that even when he hits you on the arm, you know you've been hit.

“It's easy looking at it and seeing him throw those weird shots, but until you're in there and it's actually happening to you, you can't really prepare for it.”

Brook also revealed that in amongst the devastation Golovkin can cause, he does possess an obvious weakness Alvarez can exploit.

“You don't have to go looking for him. He is there to be hit - you can see it in his body language.

"I tried to use it to my benefit and you can see that when I did catch him. There's boxing at distance, no more than three shots then out, then frustrate him. That was the plan, because it wasn't hard to tell when it was working.

“I am sure 'Canelo' and his team have looked at it, and that's what I will be looking for them to do.”

