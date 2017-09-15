Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Arsenal fan's brutal tweet about Theo Walcott is simply perfect

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott made his first start of the season in Thursday night's 3-1 win over Cologne in the Europa League.

The Gunners went 1-0 behind to an incredible Jhon Cordoba long-range attempt but second half goals from Sead Kolasinac, Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin secured an impressive comeback win.

Veteran French manager Arsene Wenger has now won two on the bounce following humiliating defeats to Stoke City and Liverpool.

It will give the Gunners some hope of securing a positive result when they visit London rivals, and Premier League holders, Chelsea on Sunday.

Arsenal recently beat the Blues in the Community Shield and the FA Cup final but haven't won at Stamford Bridge since a Robin van Persie hat-trick in 2011.

Walcott was another player to score in that 5-3 win but is unlikely to have earned himself a starting berth for Sunday's mouth-watering clash.

Now 28, Walcott was signed by Wenger as a 16-year-old all the way back in 2006 but has incredibly still not to managed to win over the fans.

Arsenal v Aston Villa

He is blessed with incredible pace but has failed to develop into the world class footballer many had hoped he would become.

On Thursday night, frustrated fans in the Emirates continued their 11 years of moaning about the former Southampton academy star.

One Arsenal fan on Twitter delivered a brilliant tweet about Walcott which went viral.

Arsenal FC v 1. FC Koeln - UEFA Europa League

Cologne fans attempting to dress up as Gooners in a desperate attempt to get into the stadium set 'Mozart' up for a brilliant joke.

He delivered it with aplomb.

Martin Keown's comments about the English winger in the BT Sport studio at half-time were damning.

“Players look confused, puzzled, they’re not going into Giroud enough," said Keown.

The Tric Awards 2016 - Arrivals

“They need to get Sanchez off the line more, Walcott joining in. I’m not sure what Theo Walcott’s doing in the match.

"His space has been occupied by Bellerin.”

Walcott made 23 Premier League starts in the 2016/17 campaign but the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette plus Danny Welbeck's return to fitness means chances may be few and far between.

