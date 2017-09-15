Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Paul Pogba..

The reason Paul Pogba is in trouble with Jose Mourinho over his hamstring injury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paul Pogba entered the second season of his Manchester United return with a point to prove.

Having been reunited with the Red Devils for a then world record fee of £89 million, the Frenchman embarked on a rather nondescript 2016-17 campaign. Flashes of talent were certainly there but the 24-year-old was far from justifying his weighty price tag.

Nevertheless, he did end the season as he meant to start the next - scoring what essentially proved the winner in United's make-or-break Europa League final with Ajax.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

And Pogba, freshly liberated by the arrival of Nemanja Matic, showed his quality in the early weeks of the new campaign. The Frenchman has already collected an impressive two goals and two assists in just four league games.

Only Alvaro Morata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have been involved in more Premier League goals so far this season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Possible reason for Braun Strowman and John Cena's steel steps spot on RAW

Possible reason for Braun Strowman and John Cena's steel steps spot on RAW

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

As a result, United fans were justifiably worried when their star midfielder hobbled off the pitch during their Champions League victory over FC Basel. A hamstring injury was immediately suspected and current estimates suggest Pogba will miss the next six games.

Injuries are, of course, an unfortunate and recurring part of the game but there's more to Pogba's latest injury than previously thought.

Manchester United v FC Basel - UEFA Champions League

Reports first emerged in The Sun that Jose Mourinho was livid about the injury once it emerged that the 24-year-old was undertaking extra work-outs with a personal trainer. As a result, Pogba had overworked himself, risking an injury that eventually struck against Basel.

Duncan Castles, of the Daily Record, has reiterated the report as well as revealing that Pogba was continuing to train this way against the club's wishes. Check out his tweet:

Contemporary footballers already face astronomical fitness standards but in this case, whether to improve his game, strength or other, Pogba has shot himself in the foot.

The news arrives in a month that has already seen Mourinho fall out with one of his midfielders, namely Ander Herrera. The Spaniard has made just one start in 2017-18, despite collecting the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Award last season.

It has emerged that the feud roots back to Herrera bringing a potential Celta Vigo insider to Carrington back in April.

Manchester United v Real Salt Lake

Interestingly, though, Pogba's own dispute with Mourinho looks to be Herrera's ticket back into the first team. 

The moral of the story: don't mess with the Special One.

Do you think Paul Pogba is the best midfielder in the Prem? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ander Herrera
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again