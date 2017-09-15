Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Mohamed Salah.

Fans can't believe Liverpool star been named Champions League Player of the Week

With the first round of Champions League fixtures in the book, some old narratives have started to revive themselves.

Barcelona and Real Madrid reigned supreme in their opening encounters, Liverpool's defence let them down in theirs.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - even John Stones - managed to score braces during their opening day wins and set the tone for what is surely to come.

But who featured in the Team of the Week?

UEFA have announced the fabled XI for the first round of fixtures and five Premier League players have managed to find their way into the ranks - but Messi has not.

Roma's Alisson is in the sticks while three of the back four belong to the Premier League. Davide Zappacosta, John Stones and Cesar Azpilicueta sitting alongside Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Marouane Fellaini came off the bench to grab himself a slot in the midfield three while Harry Kane rounds of the Premier League contingent up top, flanked by Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

So, who was named the Champions League Player of the Week you ask? Well, he didn't even make the XI.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah earned that distinction after his heavily deflected goal against Sevilla.

You may have guessed it by now, but it is a public vote for player of the week. They must really love their football in Egypt!

Regardless, Klopp was raving about his £35 million signing before the season even started and he must be delighted with the flying winger's early impact.

“This is a player who has played in the Premier League, played in the top league in Italy, played in the Champions League," Klopp said.

“He knows how to deal with pressure. And that is just in the domestic game. He is probably the most important and special player for his country at the moment - playing for Egypt brings pressure to perform because of the massive support and interest in the team."

