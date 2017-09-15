FIFA and Pro Evolution Soccer have given football fans the opportunity to imagine what it would be like if Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona played together, or Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele.

Both games have introduced the stars of yesteryear to their games in the form of FIFA’s Icons and PES’s Legends.

The likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry and Lev Yashin will all be playable in FIFA 18, released later this month.

FIFA has been the most popular football game for the past decade but there’s a reason for Liverpool fans to consider purchasing Pro Evolution Soccer this year.

Konami announced this week that four Liverpool legends will be included in PES 2018, adding to the three who were available in PES 2017.

Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen and Ian Rush were all in last year’s game and they are joined by Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman, John Barnes and Kevin Keegan in PES 2018.

Gerrard looks ridiculous in PES 2018

The opportunity to use Gerrard and his deadly long shot will excite every Liverpool fan who doesn’t quite get that same experience with Jordan Henderson.

But that excitement will be diminished when they see how Gerrard looks in PES 2018.

In-game photos of the former No. 8 show just how inferior Pro Evolution’s graphics are to FIFA. He looks more like Jon Flanagan or Neil Mellor, according some Liverpool fans on Twitter.

Check out the photos, and the responses, below.

Pictures via @LFCTransferNRS

Liverpool fans react

It might be best to skip PES for another year.

That said, Yahoo Sports claim that Konami will have “unrivalled access” to Liverpool to bring a more realistic experience through their official parternship with the Premier League club.

“Konami will get unrivalled access to work with Liverpool FC to ensure their players and stadium are brought to life in the game and will also work together on future promotional activities,” Yahoo Sports write.

“Konami will also enjoy access to upcoming LFC talent for a much more realistic LFC experience in PES 2018 including head scanning sessions for the LFC squad, coupled with stadium capture sessions to help enhance the PES player experience when playing at Anfield.”

Don’t worry Stevie, hopefully they’ll have you looking more like yourself next year.

