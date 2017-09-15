EA are going all-out this year to make sure FIFA 18 is their best game yet.

Teaming up with 'FrostBite', the new game will display its best graphics yet and unique cutaways in career mode and the latest stage of Alex Hunter's rise in 'The Journey.'

As far as Ultimate Team is concerned, though, EA are keeping fans keen with an extension of the legends category, or as they are now dubbed: 'icons'. The new range has a fresh batch of some of football's greatest ever players at various stages of their career.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

It includes the likes of Thierry Henry, Pele, Rio Ferdinand and Ronaldinho.

Perhaps the icon that FIFA fans are most excited to be play with is Brazilian Ronaldo, however. There have been demands for El Fenomeno to return to the FIFA series for some time now and EA have obliged this year.

Article continues below

Moreover, some lucky players have already been able to try-out the headline icon with certain members of the media and a collection of YouTubers being granted early access. The demo has also been published ahead of the game's official release date of September 29.

That being said, gamers might notice something unexpected about Ronaldo.

Even on the highest rated version of the 40-year-old, coming at a dizzyingly high rating of 96, the legendary forward is without five star skills. Yes that's right - despite having 95 dribbling and a reputation for immense individual goals, Ronaldo has to settle for four stars.

That means his icon card won't be pulling off fake rabonas, triple elasticos or standing sombrero flicks anytime soon.

It's worth saying that his card looks absolutely unstoppable regardless of skill rating but some FIFA fans simply aren't having it. Take a look at some of the reaction on Reddit and Twitter:

In terms of star ratings for normal cards, EA struck a few nerves with their announcement of the 39 five star skillers in the game. Most revolved around the fact Sunderland's Aiden McGeady and one of Brendan Rodgers' biggest flops were considered more skilful than Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, amusingly, Charly Musounda was deemed Chelsea's biggest trickster. That's got to hurt for Eden Hazard, Willian and co.

But as far as Ronaldo is concerned, those playing with El Fenomeno will quickly forget their complaints about skills moves. Given his incredible stats, they'll more than likely be lamenting the millions of FIFA coins they had to shell out for his services.

Do you think Ronaldo deserves five star skills in FIFA? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms