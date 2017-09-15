Try as it might, Pro Evolution Soccer simply cannot overtake FIFA as football's best video game.

PES 2017, created by Konami, was expected to change the game last year but when sales figures were released, EA Sports' FIFA 17 came out on top by a landslide.

According to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter, 1.1 million units of FIFA 17 were sold in its first week - over 40 times more than PES 2017 managed.

"FIFA 17 first week sales > 40x more than PES in the UK," Ahmed wrote. "PES 2017 can't hit 50k."

PES 2018 went on sale in Europe yesterday (Thursday 14 September), while FIFA 18 will hit shelves later this month on the 29th.

FIFA is once again expected to dominate on both PS4 and Xbox One after EA claimed they have made huge improvements to the gameplay.

Anyone that's played both FIFA and PES will know how different they are in-game and the very same can be said for the player ratings.

EA recently announced the top 100 rated players on FIFA 18, so let's compare their top 10 to Konami's PES 2018.

10. EDEN HAZARD (90, FIFA) / EDEN HAZARD (90, PES)

There's not much to be said here, other than that Chelsea's Eden Hazard is quality on both FIFA 18 and PES 2018.

9. SERGIO RAMOS (90, FIFA) / GARETH BALE (90, PES)

Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale come in at ninth on FIFA and PES respectively, with the former receiving an upgrade from last season (89).

8. GONZALO HIGUAIN (90, FIFA) / MANUEL NEUER (91, PES)

Gonzalo Higuain was perhaps a surprise inclusion in the top 10 on FIFA, but the same can't be said for Manuel Neuer on PES given his status as the world's best goalkeeper.

7. TONI KROOS (90, FIFA) / NEYMAR (91, PES)

Toni Kroos' improved rating of 90 on FIFA deservedly saw him break into the top 10, while Neymar's 91 is one more than on PES 2017.

6. ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (91, FIFA) / ANTOINE GRIEZMANN (91, PES)

Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann were both superb last season, but many will argue the latter doesn't quite deserve the same rating as his Polish counterpart.

5. MANUEL NEUER (92, FIFA) / ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (91, PES)

No surprises here. Manuel Neuer retained his 92 rating from FIFA 17 for this year's edition and Lewandowski received an upgrade on PES.

4. NEYMAR (92, FIFA) / LUIS SUAREZ (92, PES)

Unlike Luis Suarez, who is 92 rated on both games for a second-successive year, Neymar only features in the top five on FIFA.

3. LUIS SUAREZ (92, FIFA) / ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC (92, PES)

Now for the most surprising inclusion on FIFA 18 and PES 2017 combined: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the third-highest rated player on PES with 92. He's almost 35-years-old...

2. LIONEL MESSI (93, FIFA) / CRISTIANO RONALDO (94, PES)

Just like last year, EA have given Lionel Messi a 93 rating - one lower than long-term rival and FIFA 18 cover star Cristiano Ronaldo.

1. CRISTIANO RONALDO (94, FIFA) / LIONEL MESSI (94, PES)

Messi won't like this. He may technically be PES' best player with a 94 rating, but Konami have upgraded Ronaldo from 93 to 94 for the 2018 edition.

