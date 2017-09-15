Carl Froch has never been one to mince his words. The 40-year-old, best remembered for a thunderous punch he landed on George Groves in front of a capacity crowd at Wembley, has been at it again, explaining why he is no regrets about never entering the ring with Gennady Golovkin.

Writing for Sky Sports where he now works as a pundit, Froch was scathing in his criticism of Golovkin who is preparing for a mighty bout with Saul Alvarez this weekend.

Froch used his opportunity to tear into Golovkin, pointing out the man from Kazakhstan has never fought and beaten a fighter with a big name and reputation.

"Let's be honest, who has he fought? Nobody really jumps out, apart from Daniel Jacobs. Yes, he's dispatched them all, but he's not going to get that recognition until he beats a name. If he beats Canelo, it will look great on his CV, but has this fight come too late for him? He's just past his best, I think, after seeing his last couple of fights.

Froch then went on to question Golovkin's defence, stating that he simply takes too many hits which will be to his detriment in the end.

"He gets hit far too much - and I used to get hit too much - which is not always a bad thing, because you are putting yourself into position to retaliate and land your counter punches. Against Canelo, who is big and strong, he might come undone, because if he does not get Alvarez out of there, he could end up losing on points."

Naturally, Froch, who is quite fond of himself, also took the chance to fuel his own ego while apparently explaining why he never met Golovkin in the ring.

"Golovkin is far too small. I said it ages ago and I say it now, I'm too big and too strong for him. I'm not going to change my mind. I've got height, reach, strength and a granite chin. How does he beat me?"

"I don't know if I would have stopped him, because he is a tough nut, but can he take super-middleweight punches on the chin? I reckon I might have got to him. It's all hypothetical, open to debate, because the fight didn't happen. No regrets."

Eventually, Froch went on to do what he is paid for and returned to discussing the upcoming bout between Golovkin and Alvarez, giving the Mexican the edge.

"I reckon GGG vs Canelo is going to be a great, close fight, and I have a feeling that 'Canelo' is going to win on points, because Golovkin gets hit too much. I think both of them can get hurt, but 'Canelo' will nick it on points. If it goes like that, then potentially we could see a rematch."

