Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

.

Carl Froch explains why Gennady Golovkin fight never happened

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Carl Froch has never been one to mince his words. The 40-year-old, best remembered for a thunderous punch he landed on George Groves in front of a capacity crowd at Wembley, has been at it again, explaining why he is no regrets about never entering the ring with Gennady Golovkin.

Writing for Sky Sports where he now works as a pundit, Froch was scathing in his criticism of Golovkin who is preparing for a mighty bout with Saul Alvarez this weekend.

Froch used his opportunity to tear into Golovkin, pointing out the man from Kazakhstan has never fought and beaten a fighter with a big name and reputation.

Article continues below

"Let's be honest, who has he fought? Nobody really jumps out, apart from Daniel Jacobs. Yes, he's dispatched them all, but he's not going to get that recognition until he beats a name. If he beats Canelo, it will look great on his CV, but has this fight come too late for him? He's just past his best, I think, after seeing his last couple of fights.

"If he beats Canelo, it will look great on his CV, but has this fight come too late for him? He's just past his best, I think, after seeing his last couple of fights."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Alex Smith reveals how much longer he thinks he'll be a Kansas City Chief

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Possible reason for Braun Strowman and John Cena's steel steps spot on RAW

Possible reason for Braun Strowman and John Cena's steel steps spot on RAW

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Froch then went on to question Golovkin's defence, stating that he simply takes too many hits which will be to his detriment in the end.

"He gets hit far too much - and I used to get hit too much - which is not always a bad thing, because you are putting yourself into position to retaliate and land your counter punches. Against Canelo, who is big and strong, he might come undone, because if he does not get Alvarez out of there, he could end up losing on points."

SPO-BOX-WBC-WBA-IBF-ALVAREZ-GOLOVKIN

"Against Canelo, who is big and strong, he might come undone, because if he does not get Alvarez out of there, he could end up losing on points."

Naturally, Froch, who is quite fond of himself, also took the chance to fuel his own ego while apparently explaining why he never met Golovkin in the ring. 

"Golovkin is far too small. I said it ages ago and I say it now, I'm too big and too strong for him. I'm not going to change my mind. I've got height, reach, strength and a granite chin. How does he beat me?"

SPO-BOX-WBC-WBA-IBF-ALVAREZ-GOLOVKIN

"I don't know if I would have stopped him, because he is a tough nut, but can he take super-middleweight punches on the chin? I reckon I might have got to him. It's all hypothetical, open to debate, because the fight didn't happen. No regrets."

Eventually, Froch went on to do what he is paid for and returned to discussing the upcoming bout between Golovkin and Alvarez, giving the Mexican the edge.

"I reckon GGG vs Canelo is going to be a great, close fight, and I have a feeling that 'Canelo' is going to win on points, because Golovkin gets hit too much. I think both of them can get hurt, but 'Canelo' will nick it on points. If it goes like that, then potentially we could see a rematch."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Carl Froch
Boxing
Saul Alvarez
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Middleweight
Super middleweight

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

Former WWE World Champ suing indie promotion for fraud

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

The Liverpool flop who is more skilful than Lionel Messi in FIFA 18

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Benjamin Mendy astonished by FIFA 18 rating - sends raving tweet to EA Sports

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Watch: Arsenal fans loved what Wilshere did in build up to Bellerin's goal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again